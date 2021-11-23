Wrongful death lawsuits filed over Naperville friends killed at Astroworld Festival

Attorneys representing the families of the two Naperville men who were killed during the Astroworld Festival filed a pair of wrongful death lawsuits Monday.

Chicago law firm Corboy & Demetrio is representing the families of Jacob "Jake" Jurinek and Franco Patino, who died 21 minutes apart on Nov. 5 during Travis Scott's performance at the music festival held in Houston.

"Parents shouldn’t have to be worried that their children will be kicked, stepped on, trampled, and crushed to death at a concert," Corboy & Demetrio Partner Philip Corboy, Jr. said in a statement.

The best friends were reportedly helping others escape before falling victim to the massive crowds. Eight other people were killed at the concert and more than 300 were injured.

The lawsuits were filed in Harris County, Texas and listed several defendants such as Travis Scott, the owners and operators of Houston's NRG Park, Live Nation Worldwide, Cactus Jack Records and others.

Jurinek, 21, was a junior at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale studying art and media.

Patino, 21, was a mechanical engineering technology student and a member of Alpha Psi Lambda at the University of Dayton.

"The loss to both these families is unimaginable. Ron Jurinek, Jake’s father, lost his wife in 2011 and Jake was their only child. Franco left behind two loving brothers and parents. Their families deserve answers," Corboy said in a statement.