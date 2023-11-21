WWE superstars tackle food insecurity in Chicago

As anticipation builds for this weekend's WWE Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, pro wrestlers are stepping into the community spirit by joining forces with three Chicago-based non-profits: Dion's Chicago Dream, Common Pantry, and Intentional Sports.

In a heartwarming gesture, wrestling icons are combating food insecurity by serving meals to families in need, ensuring a Thanksgiving experience for those who might otherwise go without. Additionally, they are contributing to the cause by donating gifts to children, participating in the wrapping process, and making financial contributions to each individual non-profit.

Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for the annual event, emphasizing the significance of making a positive impact at the grassroots level.

"This is my favorite part of the job when we get on the ground floor and visit the places that really make a difference in the local community," he said.

Originally from Scotland, McIntyre, now an American citizen, has adopted Thanksgiving traditions with his family. He shared that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is ham.