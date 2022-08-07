Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend

Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots.

The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close behind.

The forecast is for more rain in some of the areas that have already gotten drenched.

Reported rainfall totals according to the National Weather Service: