Young Chicago man arrested for Lake View armed carjacking

article

A 20-year-old man is behind bars after Chicago police say he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her vehicle in Lake View.

Michael Porter, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking-agg-firearm.

He was arrested Friday in the 4400 block of N. Sheridan Road after Chicago police identified him as a suspect in an armed carjacking.

Porter is accused of stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint on Nov. 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. George Street.

His detention hearing is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.