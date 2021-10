Chicago police said a young woman was attacked and robbed in the Lake View neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old victim was walking along West Melrose near Southport around 1:45 a.m. when the man approached.

He started yelling at her to come closer, but she didn't.

He came up to her, shoved her to the ground and took off with her stuff.

No one is in custody.

