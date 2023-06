A 21-year-old woman was shot in Englewood early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6800 block of South Throop Street around 1:24 a.m. when a man approached and fired shots.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a wound in her left arm.

No one is in custody as Area Five Detectives are investigating.