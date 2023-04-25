'Your Perfect Summer Job': Chicago Park District kicks off lifeguard recruitment

This week may be chilly, but the Chicago Park District is thinking warm thoughts of dipping in the pool.

The park district has begun its annual recruitment effort for lifeguards.

A hiring campaign, dubbed Your Perfect Summer Job, encourages youth to join lifeguard training sessions that begin this weekend.

To help combat financial barriers for applicants the district is covering the $85 fee for American Red Cross lifeguard certifications and making trainings available on evenings and weekdays.