Criminal charges sought after Illinois youth wrestler sucker punched after match

Oak Park police have launched an investigation after a juvenile wrestler was punched in the face after a competition earlier this month.

On April 8, Oak Park police responded to River Forest High School after a 14-year-old sustained a bloody nose during a youth wrestling competition, the Beat the Streets Chicago Freestyle & Greco Tournament hosted by USA Wrestling.

Parents of the victim told police their son was struck in the face unprovoked at the end of a match.

Officers watched a video of the match, which confirmed the victim's account of the attack.

The other 14-year-old boy responsible for the attack told police he struck his opponent, who he had no prior relationship with, because he was angry that he lost the match. The parents of the boy said they would cooperate with any future investigation from the police.

The victim's family informed Oak Park police they wanted to pursue criminal charges against the other teen.

Neither boy is an Oak Park resident or student at Oak Park River Forest High School, according to police.