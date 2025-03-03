Zac Brown Band to headline 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The Brief Zac Brown Band will headline the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 5. The concert will take place at the new Busch Light Summer Series Stage near the Start/Finish line. NASCAR is offering exclusive VIP and V.V.I.P. experiences for fans attending the race weekend.



NASCAR is bringing big-time music to the streets of Chicago this summer, announcing on Monday that Zac Brown Band will headline the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

The Southern rock group will take the stage on Saturday, July 5, following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, marking a major addition to the event’s entertainment lineup.

What we know:

The Zac Brown Band concert will be held at the Busch Light Summer Series Stage, a new addition for 2025, located adjacent to the Start/Finish line.

The concert is included with all NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets, and even fans with Sunday-only tickets will be able to attend the Saturday night performance.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 16: Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs onstage at the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Fans looking for an upgraded experience can purchase a VIP Concert Viewing add-on for closer access to the stage. NASCAR is also introducing an exclusive V.V.I.P. Experience, which offers special perks like pit and garage passes, track laps, and a photo opportunity with the winner of the Grant Park 165.

This concert will be one of five headlining performances as part of the first-ever Busch Light Summer Music Series, which will also feature concerts at Texas Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Iowa Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

What they're saying:

"We’re thrilled to announce that Zac Brown Band will be performing at this summer’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race," said frontman Zac Brown. "It’s going to be an unreal weekend of racing and non-stop entertainment, so buckle up. You won’t want to miss NASCAR’s biggest party of the summer."

NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese added, "Zac’s music is the soundtrack to summer, so we can’t think of a better band to headline on Independence Day Weekend."

What's next:

Tickets for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the Zac Brown Band concert are available at NASCARChicago.com.