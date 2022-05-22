Expand / Collapse search

Zaniyah Moore: Search for missing Chicago girl who hasn't been seen for weeks

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for missing girl Zaniyah Moore, 14, who has not been seen for weeks.

Moore was last seen on May 8 on South Whipple in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said she hangs out near Lake Street and Central Park Avenue. She might also be hanging out downtown.

She was last seen wearing a white vest and white pants, but social media posts also show her wearing a red and black checkered shirt, black jeans, black shoes and carrying a black purse.

Moore is 5'6" tall and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.