Chicago boy, 7, wounded in West Pullman shooting released from hospital

The Brief Zayden Garrett, 7, was released from the hospital after multiple surgeries following a shooting in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood. The boy was struck in the back when gunmen opened fire on his family’s home last week. Police are still searching for the suspects, and a reward is offered for information.



A 7-year-old Chicago boy who was seriously wounded after gunmen fired into his family’s home in West Pullman has been released from the hospital.

Zayden Garrett, who was shot once in the back during the attack, went home with his family on Tuesday after undergoing multiple surgeries at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The shooting occurred last week near 116th Street and South Yale Avenue.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who opened fire from three vehicles, riddling the house with bullets. So far, no arrests have been made.

Community activists have offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.