Zendaya explains how to do the 'Dune' sand walk

If you’re going to learn the art of the "sand walk" from the hit sci-fi films "Dune," who better to learn it from…than the film’s star, Zendaya herself!

The "Dune" star sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and her series co-star Florence Pugh to discuss the highly anticipated new sequel hitting theaters this week – and actually taught Jake how she performs the iconic "sand walk" in the film (which the characters use to avoid the dangerous sand worms).

When discussing the specific move, Zendaya said "It’s fun, because it’s kind of like a dance!"

Her co-star added "You were so beautiful when you did the swoopy swoop!"

"Dune: Part Two" opens in theaters on March 1.