Charges filed in deadly shooting of Chicago father on his way to work

Chicago police will announce charges Tuesday in the murder of a Chicago father who was shot and killed while he was heading to work last May in the Irving Woods neighborhood.

Zet Rodriguez, 24, was walking to a bus stop around 7 a.m. on May 10 when he was shot in the chest in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue.

Surveillance video from a home shows Rodriguez being shot in the chest. He fell to the ground and the suspect rummaged through his pockets. The father then yelled for help, saying he had just been shot.

"A young lady across the street that heard the shots, came out and ran into action, she took her sweater off and tried to help him," said Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th).

Rodriguez was transported to Loyoal Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He is survived by his 6-month-old daughter and his partner.

Last month, the Irving Woods community demanded answers in the shooting after two people who were taken into custody were let go without charges.

Chicago police said Tuesday charges will be announced at a noon press conference at CPD headquarters. That news conference will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

Rodriguez worked as a crisis response counselor.