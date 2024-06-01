Zion house fire injures two, causes $200K in damage: officials

A house fire in north suburban Zion left two people injured, including a firefighter, and caused $200,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out just after midnight at a two-story home in the 3200 block of Gabriel Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they observed heavy fire coming from the garage and front windows on both levels of the home. At first, firefighters could not search the house due to the extent of the blaze. However, they quickly learned that all the occupants of the home had escaped safely and were with neighbors.

Additionally, the fire began spreading to the two homes directly next door on both the north and south sides, but due to quick actions, crews were able to stop the spread. The adjacent homes only sustained minor heat damage to the siding and windows.

One occupant of the home was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, officials said. A firefighter also suffered a minor arm injury and was evaluated at Vista Medical Center.

The fire was eventually put out, and crews left the scene just after 3 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zion house fire | Provided

"We cannot understate the importance of having working smoke detectors in all levels of your home. This is especially important if a fire breaks out in your home while sleeping," Zion Fire Chief Justin Stried said in a statement.

The blaze is believed to have started in the garage, as investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened. It's estimated the fire caused $200,000 in damage.