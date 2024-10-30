3 killed in Zion house fire

The Brief Three people were killed in a late-night house fire in Zion, Illinois, with crews taking nearly four hours to extinguish the blaze. A neighboring resident suffered smoke inhalation, and the home was deemed a total loss with damage estimated at $350,000.



Three people were killed after a fire broke out at home Tuesday night in north suburban Zion.

The two-story home caught fire just before midnight in the 2900 block of Enoch Avenue, according to the Zion Fire & Rescue Department.

Several local fire agencies responded to the blaze. Search-and-rescue teams found a man and two women inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroners Office said all three victims resided in the home where the fire took place.

A neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Vista East Medical Center.

It took crews nearly four hours to extinguish the fire. Officials said the home is considered a total loss due to fire, smoke and water damage. The property damage was projected to be $350,000.