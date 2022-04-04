Zion man, 18, killed in vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Zion man died in a vehicle crash Monday morning.

At about 3:49 a.m. Monday, police responded to a traffic crash near 9th Street and Lorelei Drive in Zion.

When officers arrived, they discovered a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries.

According to authorities, the vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and other passengers were evaluated and/or taken to the hospital, with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Zion Police Department at (847)-872-8000.