Zion police recover 3 suspected stolen handguns this week

Police in north suburban Zion recovered three stolen handguns in multiple incidents this week.

Early Sunday morning, officers briefly pursued a green Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 31-year-old Cory Montgomery after they him commit multiple traffic violations around 1:47 a.m. near 21st Street and Lewis Avenue, Zion police said in a statement.

Montgomery, a convicted felon with four separate felony offenses for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, was taken into custody after officers witnessed him "manipulating" a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield .45 handgun during the traffic stop. He remains in custody in the Lake County Jail without bond.

(Zion Police Department)

Nearly two hours later, resident in the area of 24th Street and Galilee Avenue reported three male teenagers were seen in the area, and at least one was allegedly armed with a handgun, police said. When officers arrived, two of the boys fled, but one was taken into custody.

A short time later, officers arrested Gavin Butler-Johnson, 18, of Waukegan, after a resident reported seeing him hiding in their shed in the 2300 block of Hebron Avenue. Butler-Johnson was allegedly in possession of a Springfield Armory 1911 .45 handgun that was reported stolen out of Wisconsin. He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and remains in custody without bond at the Lake County Jail.

(Zion Police Department)

About 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, the Zion Police Department's gunshot detection system alerted officers to gunfire near 28th Street and Galilee Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Teinge Howard, 39, of Zion, walking away from the area.

Howard was arrested after officers found him to be in possession of a Stoeger STR-9C 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Georgia. Authorities also recovered 9mm casings and other evidence that suggested Howard fired the gun.

(Zion Police Department)

He has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and is awaiting his first court appearance.

Zion police said officers and detectives have recovered 77 illegally possessed firearms from offenders so far in 2023.