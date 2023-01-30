ZLINE gas range recall expands due to carbon monoxide poisoning risk

article

A recall of a popular line of gas ranges has been expanded over the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, U.S. consumer safety officials said.

Roughly 30,000 ZLINE Kitchen and Bath gas ranges have been recalled because the oven can release "dangerous levels" of carbon monoxide while in use, potentially causing serious injury or even death, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Previously, it included only 30-inch and 36-inch RG stoves that were sold between February 2019 and December 2022. The expanded recall now includes certain 48-inch RG gas ranges that were also sold in that timeframe, according to a notice posted on Jan. 26 by the CPSC.

So far, the CPSC said it has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, "including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention."

Carbon monoxide (CO), an odorless, colorless gas, kills hundreds of people every year and causes illness to thousands more, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency recommends installing battery-operated CO detectors near every sleeping area of the home, and be sure to check these detectors regularly to ensure they are functioning properly.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, the CDC says. People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they even have symptoms, the agency adds.

ZLINE expanded recall: Gas ranges with these model numbers are affected

The recall expansion involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges that have the model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.

This is in addition to ZLINE’s previously recalled gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range, the CPSC said. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open, CPSC said.

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door.

Recalled ZLINE RG36 (36-inch) gas range. U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission)

The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte, the CPSC said. They have multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

The recalled ZLINE ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com, the CPSC said.

The kitchen gas ranges sold for between $2,300 and $5,000.

The CPSC said customers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the recalled ranges, while they can continue using the range tops "which are unaffected by the issue." They can contact ZLINE to get a free in-home repair.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.