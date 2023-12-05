Zoning change approved for new $2B electric vehicle battery factory

The City of Manteno's Village Board approved a zoning change that will allow for the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant.

Chinese company Gotion plans to spend $2 billion on the project.

The plant is expected to create 2600 jobs and will begin production of electric vehicle lithium batteries sometime next year.

The proposal has caused division in the community.

Some were excited over the jobs it would create, while others complained they weren't given enough information about the project.