2024 NBA Draft: Trade the pick, stand pat? Here are some options for the Chicago Bulls on draft night

It's officially draft night for the Chicago Bulls. The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft commences at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

It's an important draft as the Bulls need to add a player who can align with the franchise's desire to stay competitive, but this is also seen as a weak draft.

That doesn't mean the Bulls are out of options.

Here are some options for the Chicago Bulls on draft night:

1. Stand pat and make a pick

Obviously, the Bulls can just stay at No. 11 overall and pick a player. That seems like the most obvious move at the moment.

Here are a few players the Bulls could target with the No. 11 overall pick:

Zach Edey, Purdue

Assuming Andre Drummond signs elsewhere in free agency, the Bulls might need a center that can spell Nikola Vucevic.

Edey, at 7-foot-4, makes the Bulls much taller and helps the rebounding game but brings questions about his speed. Can he keep up with the NBA game in transition?

Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland's status has been debated, as draft stock fell after an injury.

Scouting reports mention that Holland has good shooting form but he needs to work on accuracy. However, his athleticism is there on the defensive side of the ball, which is something the Bulls need after Caruso's departure.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Shannon Jr. was in the middle of off-the-court issues as he was in court after being accused of sexual assault. Shannon Jr. was exonerated from those charges, but his draft stock still has him near the end of the lottery.

The knock against Shannon Jr. is that he's 24-years old, but his athleticism, shooting and defensive ability would be massive for the Bulls, who now need defensive help after trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey.

Terrence Shannon Jr. #0 of the Illinois Fighting Illini in action against Derek Simpson #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at Jersey Mikes Arena on December 2, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Illinois defeated Rutgers 76-58. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

This would be a pick that bolsters the Bulls' point guard rotation, which would not be a bad idea considering there are still questions about Lonzo Ball's status and Giddey's role.

Bringing Topic into the fold would also allow Coby White to shift to move into a shooting role off the ball, allowing him to take the lead offensively.

2. Trade the No. 11 overall pick

If the Bulls want to remain competitive, they'll need help. Losing Caruso dealt a massive blow on the defensive end of the ball.

Perhaps there might be a team willing to part with a defensive specialist for the price of the No. 11 overall pick?

Perhaps, but that's a massive "if" considering how wea

3. Trade a player for draft capital

The one thing the Bulls could do on draft night is trade one of their veterans for more draft picks.

Here are two scenarios to consider on draft night:

What do the Bulls do with DeMar DeRozan?

The Bulls need to make a decision on DeRozan. He's still productive, even with his age. He was one of the most clutch players in the league last year.

DeRozan can score on all three levels, and gives teams a consistency that's hard to find in the league in his play and in the way he takes care of himself. That could be attractive to contending teams.

If the Bulls move DeRozan on draft night, it would be in a sign and trade. The Bulls have said they'd love to have DeRozan back, but it might be more beneficial long term if the deal is right that nets the Bulls multiple first-round picks.

Can the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

This trade feels like it's been a year in the making.

LaVine seemed like he was all but primary trade candidate last season before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The biggest issue is his contract. LaVine is in the middle of his five-year $215 million contract, which has a player option for the 2026-2027 season. This means LaVine is under contract for the next two seasons.

If the Bulls can find a trade partner, they'd either need to trade for picks or for players. A mixture of both might be too much, considering the Bulls would benefit from offloading LaVine's contract.