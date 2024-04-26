2024 NFL Draft: 6 Day 2 players the Chicago Bears could target in the third round

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is over, but the Chicago Bears' work is far from over.

The Bears have one selection in the second day of the draft, but that pick will come in the third round.

Here are a few names to keep an eye on in the third round when the Bears' selection at No. 75 overall comes around.

Chris Braswell, Edge - Alabama

This is a name the Bears have had mocked to them in the third round by a few analysts, and it checks a need. The Bears need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat and Braswell had eight sacks for the Tide in 2023.

Cooper Beebe, Guard - Kansas State

The Bears could beef up the interior of their offensive line after Kansas State product Cody Whitehair was released this offseason. Why not replace Whitehair with another Kansas State product? Beebe was a First-team Associated Press All-American and the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year after a strong 2023 season.

Bralen Trice, Edge - Washington

After adding Washington receiver Rome Odunze, the Bears could target a teammate of his in Trice. The productive Trice has recorded 17 sacks across the last two seasons, including seven in 2023 for the Huskies' national title game run.

Calen Bullock, Safety - USC

Bullock was a safety product the Bears met with at the NFL Combine. He's also a former teammate of new Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Bullock had two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season. The Bears need a safety, or depth in the very least, after releasing Eddie Jackson.

Millard Bradford, Safety - TCU

Same with Bullock, the Bears met with Bradford at the combine and although he's a bit older than some prospects at 24-years-old, he had five passes deflected and two interceptions in his last season for the Horned Frogs.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Center - Georgia

The Bears did add Ryan Bates to the fold this offseason and signed Coleman Shelton from the Rams. However, if the Bears want to solidify the center position they could do so by selecting Van Pran-Granger. The Bulldogs' center could anchor the middle of the Bears' offensive line for years to come.

Other names to watch

These players are names the Bears could look at, but they could already be off the board by the time the Bears make their choice at No. 75:

Kris Abrams-Draine, Cornerback - Missouri

Kris Jenkins, Defensive Lineman - Michigan

Tykee Smith, Safety - Georgia

Mohamed Kamara, Edge - Colorado State

Maason Smith, Defensive Tackle - LSU