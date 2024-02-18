2024 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead the way

With Super Bowl LVIII in the books after the Kansas City Chiefs dispatched the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas , the offseason has officially arrived. The attention now turns to a 2024 free-agent class that features a Pro Bowl quarterback and a strong cast of defensive standouts near the top.

Here's our ranking of the top 50 free agents who could be available when the new league year begins on March 13.

1. Chris Jones , Interior defensive lineman, Chiefs

Jones held out during training camp and into the first week of the regular season before signing a one-year deal worth up to $25 million for 2023. The 29-year-old remains one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, totaling 10.5 sacks this season. His 66 quarterback pressures were tied for third among defensive tackles during the regular season. The Chiefs retain the ability to place the franchise tag on Jones, giving them some leverage in contract negotiations at the start of free agency. But the tag would be prohibitively expensive. Jones wants to remain in Kansas City and the Chiefs want to keep him in the fold.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Detroit

2. Kirk Cousins , QB, Vikings

Cousins was limited to eight games in 2023, but before that, he passed for at least 4,000 yards in seven of eight seasons. It feels like he stays in Minnesota, and as the top quarterback in this class, is probably the high-dollar contract of this cycle, in the $35 million a year range. If he signed elsewhere, think playoff-ready teams with a hole at QB and out of reach of the top draft options — Atlanta perhaps?

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Minnesota, Atlanta, Denver



3. Justin Madubuike , IDL, Ravens

Last offseason was the year of the defensive tackle, with a handful of top options breaking the bank, from Quinnen Williams to Jeffery Simmons to Daron Payne to Dexter Lawrence. Madubuike's pressure stats are in the top six with Aaron Donald , Jones (the No. 1 guy on this list), Williams, the Bills' Ed Oliver and Lawrence. So, yes, Madubuike is in the conversation as one of the top interior linemen in the NFL. He had 56 tackles and 13 sacks last season. He was disruptive in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, with a half-sack, six tackles and a quarterback hit. He's a game-wrecker.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Cincinnati

4. Josh Allen , OLB, Jaguars

The No. 7 overall selection by Jacksonville in the 2019 draft, Allen finished tied for second in the NFL in sacks (17.5) and second in quarterback pressures (96). The franchise tag would seem to be in play for the 26-year-old Allen. It's hard to believe the Jaguars have not already got a deal in place for a homegrown talent like the Kentucky product, who has developed into one of the best pass rushers in the game.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Houston, Arizona, Jacksonville

5. Jaylon Johnson , CB, Bears

Johnson enjoyed a breakout 2023, coming up with four interceptions after totaling just one in his first three seasons. Chicago ranks in the top 10 in available cap space, so the Bears should be able to keep him as a key part of Eric Washington's new defense. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, and is arguably the top corner available in this class. With only one year of elite play, it makes sense the Bears might use the franchise tag at one year, $18.8 million.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas

6. L'Jarius Sneed , CB, Chiefs

Sneed's strong play on the outside for the Chiefs is a large reason why Kansas City made it to the Super Bowl — and won. Sneed and Trent McDuffie both played at a high level — and both took their opponents' No. 1 receiver at times. Sneed finished the season allowing 42 catches on 81 targets for 406 yards with zero touchdowns allowed and two interceptions. He also had 10 pass breakups. It was a really good year for the 27-year-old defensive back. He's going to get paid.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Indianapolis

7. Christian Wilkins , IDL, Dolphins

The Clemson product has been a game wrecker and the best defensive player on the field for the Dolphins since Miami selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. Wilkins, 28, finished with 69 combined tackles and nine sacks in 2023. He rightly wants to be compensated among the top defensive tackles in the game like Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and Javon Hargrave . However, the Dolphins have salary-cap issues, which could make it hard to keep a player like Wilkins.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Tennessee, Washington

8. Antoine Winfield , S, Buccaneers

Winfield had perhaps the best all-around season of any NFL safety — six sacks, six forced fumbles, four recoveries and three interceptions, helping the Bucs to their fourth playoff appearance in his four years. He's a core leader on Todd Bowles' defense and there's mutual interest in a new deal. If they can't work out something long-term, he's a logical match for the franchise tag at $16.3 million.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Tampa Bay , Indianapolis, Rams



9. Tee Higgins , WR, Bengals

When Higgins' quarterback wasn't Jake Browning , the receiver was about as solid as guys get on their rookie contract. He put up roughly 1,000 yards in all of his first three seasons. He posted six or more touchdowns. And he hasn't lost a fumble since 2021. QB Joe Burrow's injury hurt. Higgins' own injuries (rib, hamstring) also kept him out of five games. So he underwhelmed in 2023. Still, his long frame and abilities in the red zone should appeal greatly to basically every NFL team. His pre-draft comparison was to A.J. Green . In the right offense, he could realize that comparison.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: New England

10. Mike Evans , WR, Buccaneers

The 30-year-old big-bodied receiver remains one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league. Evans tied a career-high with 13 touchdown receptions, and his 1,255 receiving yards were the most since 2016. Evans also developed a good rapport with Baker Mayfield , with the pair's 13 touchdowns being the most by any NFL duo in 2023. The Bucs could gain some salary-cap savings in 2024 by signing Evans to a new deal by Monday Feb. 19, a few weeks before the free agency period begins in March.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Tampa Bay, Carolina, Chicago

11. Brian Burns , edge, Panthers

Burns just played on his fifth-year option, and he managed only eight sacks, one half off his career low. He's Carolina's best young asset on defense and they've turned down strong offers from other teams, so expect the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached — that would be $22.8 million. With limited cap space, could the Panthers tag and trade Burns, giving them more cap space and resources to upgrade the offensive personnel around Bryce Young ?

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Carolina, Washington, New England

12. Danielle Hunter , edge, Vikings

He finished the season with 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, and because of that, it's easy to imagine the Vikings wanting him back — so long as they're not about to tear down everything and go for a rebuild. But if Hunter reaches the open market, he should find an enormously lucrative deal waiting for him. I think that if Brian Flores and Minnesota can't convince him to stick around, then Jerod Mayo and the Patriots (who run a similar defense and have a ton of salary cap space) might be able to convince Hunter to join them.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: New England

13. Baker Mayfield , QB, Buccaneers

The Oklahoma product reestablished himself as a starter in the NFL, leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs and finishing with career highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdowns (28). Mayfield was rewarded by earning an invitation to the Pro Bowl. Mayfield, 28, lost continuity in the offense with offensive coordinator Dave Canales taking the Carolina Panthers coaching job. But the Bucs brought in a familiar face for Mayfield, hiring Liam Coen to replace Canales. Coen served as the OC for the Los Angeles Rams when Mayfield was there. Mayfield should be in line for a similar contract to the one fellow QB Geno Smith received from the Seahawks two years ago — a three-year, $75 million deal.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Tampa Bay, Atlanta

14. Michael Pittman , WR, Colts

Pittman has played with a mishmash of quarterbacks, but 15 touchdowns in four seasons isn't a great number. Nor is a career average of 10.9 yards per catch. Can he put up better production and be more than a reliable possession receiver with a top-tier quarterback throwing to him? He'll still draw $20 million a year or more with limited options among young receivers, but could also stay in Indy on a franchise tag at $20.7 million.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Indianapolis, Tennessee, Arizona

15. Josh Jacobs , RB, Raiders

It's a cold world for a running back these days, even for someone like Jacobs, who has proved he can run and catch the ball efficiently in his first five NFL seasons. It's easy to imagine him putting up numbers that rival Christian McCaffrey if Jacobs went to the right team. But it rarely works like that. It's most likely he tests free agency and returns to the Raiders. If Saquon Barkley leaves New York, the Giants might just look at Jacobs as a worthy replacement. He'd certainly be more reliable than Barkley on the injury front. Plus, Jacobs can be a touchdown machine on the ground. He has two seasons with 12 rushing touchdowns.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: New York Giants

16. Patrick Queen , ILB, Ravens

One of the defensive leaders of the top defense in the NFL during the regular season, Queen finished with 133 combined tackles — including nine tackles for loss — and 3.5 sacks in earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. The 24-year-old inside linebacker will likely receive a new payday for his effort, and the Ravens are known for wanting to keep their productive draft picks in the fold. The 24-year-old LSU product was selected No. 28 overall by Baltimore in the 2020 draft. However, the Ravens declined Queen's fifth-year option last offseason after signing Roquan Smith to a new deal and making him the green-dot defensive playcaller on the field.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Baltimore, Seattle, New England

17. Leonard Williams , IDL, Seahawks

Since getting 11.5 sacks in 2020, he's totaled 14.5 over the last three years between the Giants and Seahawks, but he's still a prolific run-stopper and in line for perhaps his last big contract, and durable enough that he played 18 games in 2023. Seattle would be smart to keep him but has limited cap flexibility. WIth that being said, a defensive-minded new coach like Mike Macdonald is unlikely to let him get away.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Seattle, Houston, Tennessee

18. Tyron Smith , OT, Cowboys

Who wouldn't want Tyron Smith? The real question is: Who can afford him? Based on how he played in 2023, he could be even higher on this list. He's a very talented left tackle, even if he's getting a little older at 33 and remains a regular injury risk. I suspect there will be a long list of suitors for Smith, from the Cowboys to the Jets to the Chiefs. But no one is likely to offer him more money than …

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Washington

19. Connor Williams , C, Dolphins

Williams, 26, finished the year on injured reserve due to a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in the opening quarter against the Tennessee Titans last December. That uncertainty due to his health could affect interest from other teams on the open market in free agency. The Texas product joined Miami in free agency on a two-year contract at the start of the 2022 season and played in 26 games. Williams was rated as the No. 2 center, according to grades by Pro Football Focus.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Miami, Los Angeles Chargers

Related article

20. Saquon Barkley , RB, Giants

Will the league still be lukewarm to running backs in free agency? Barkley dropped off from a 2022 Pro Bowl season, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry — only two backs carried as many times as he did and averaged less. A high-volume bell-cow back at 27 should still get in the neighborhood of $10 million a year — and could still get back to 1,300-yard seasons in the right offense.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Giants, Chicago, New England

21. Kendall Fuller , CB, Commanders

It's rare for a cornerback to shine on an all-around bad defense, but that's what Fuller did. He is still young and should have at least a few more productive seasons. And given how many teams need a steady cornerback to add to their group, he should have a lot of suitors.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Chicago

22. Robert Hunt , G, Dolphins

Hunt missed six games due to injury in 2023, part of a Miami offensive line that started 11 different offensive line combinations. A second-round selection in the 2020 draft out of Louisiana by Miami, Hunt had not missed a game for the Dolphins for his first three seasons in the league. Hunt, 27, should bring value to Miami as an experienced starter who bolsters their offensive line as the Dolphins continue to build the offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa .

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Miami, Houston, San Francisco

23. Calvin Ridley , WR, Jaguars

Coming off a one-year suspension, Ridley bounced back with 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns — if Jacksonville re-signs him, they have to send Atlanta their 2024 second-round pick, which seems like a steep price if other receivers can be signed at comparable money. Is he a No. 1 receiver? Getting him back to his 2020 prime would be impressive.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Jacksonville, Arizona, Carolina

24. Bryce Huff , edge, Jets

The concern around Huff will be his usage. The Jets played him on just 42 percent of snaps — and in a Robert Saleh scheme that set up Huff to dominate. But that's what he did. He converted his small workload into sacks — 10 of them. He'll be a useful third-down rusher for a team. And maybe he will play some outside linebacker on early downs, depending on the scheme.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Detroit

25. Kevin Dotson , G, Rams

Obtained via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers , Dotson emerged as one of the Rams' best offensive linemen in 2023. Dotson started 14 games and played a total of 882 snaps at right guard for Los Angeles. According to Pro Football Focus, Dotson finished as the No. 2-ranked guard in the NFL, helping to keep Matthew Stafford upright and healthy in 2023. Dotson, 27, figures to be a no-brainer for the Rams to bring back in free agency, depending on his price tag.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Los Angeles Rams, Chicago, Atlanta

26. D.J. Reader , DL, Bengals

Reader is a massive obstacle in the middle of a defensive front, grading out in the top 10 at his position. No flashy stats, but makes a run defense stout and frees up teammates to take advantage of one-on-one matchups. He's recovering from a torn quad in December, which may impact his market value. Cincinnati has the cap space to keep him, but may prioritize other free agents.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Cincinnati, Denver, Indianapolis

27. Chase Young , edge, 49ers

Because of injuries, Young's big name has not matched his production. Even this season, when he played 16 games, he managed just 35 tackles and 7.5 sacks between his two teams (the Commanders and 49ers). He is still one of the most physically gifted players in the NFL at his position — we saw as much in the Super Bowl. But that's what you want to see out of a rookie — not a veteran looking for his second contract. Someone will pay him, but I'm not sure they'll get the consistency they want.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: New England

28. Kyle Dugger , S, Patriots

The hard-hitting New England defensive back finished with 109 combined tackles — including six tackles for loss — in 2023. Dugger, 27, has nine career interceptions and 20 pass breakups in four NFL seasons. As the Patriots transition to former defensive player Jared Mayo as the team's head coach, retaining a versatile, cornerstone player like Dugger would seem a priority in New England.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: New England, Washington

29. Derrick Henry , RB, Titans

Henry is likely in a new home after eight years with Tennessee, leading the NFL in carries in four of the last five. You wonder how much tread is left on the tires, but he's had double-digit touchdowns six years straight and still averaged 4.2 a carry in 2023. He's in that top RB tier with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, still probably close to $10 million a year, though he probably only gets one year guaranteed.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Baltimore, Carolina, Minnesota



30. Michael Onwenu , OT/OG, Patriots

Is he a guard or a tackle? Well, it seems like he's both. He played at a high level in both positions in 2023, and given that he'd barely played any tackle at the NFL level, it's impressive that he quickly took to RT. It's easy to imagine teams lining up to add Onwenu, who is as steady as linemen come. He might not have Tyron Smith's name, but Owenu will make big money this offseason. You know who knows the OL's value? Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who drafted Onwenu with Bill Belichick in New England.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Houston

31. Austin Ekeler , RB, Chargers

The former undrafted free agent asked for a trade in a depressed running back market to gain a long-term contract, but ended up staying with the Bolts when they added $1.75 million in incentives to the final year of his deal. Ekeler struggled to produce like he normally does in 2023, averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. The 28-year-old Western Colorado product will now look to secure the contract he believes he deserves in free agency next month.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Las Vegas, Indianapolis, San Francisco

32. Marquise Brown , WR, Cardinals

Brown has just seven touchdown catches in two seasons since Arizona gave up a first-round pick to get him. Can he get back to 1,000+ yards and more scoring? That's something a new team will probably get to find out, and he's likely to take a one-year deal to try to re-establish himself as a No. 1 receiver.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Carolina, Giants, Tennessee



33. Jonah Jackson , G, Rams

He will be coming back from a meniscus surgery and his 2023 season wasn't exactly his best. But teams that need help at guard — and that's 75 percent of them — will look at his film in 2022 and 2021 and feel like he could be their missing piece.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Arizona

34. Leonard Floyd , DE, Bills

The Georgia product led the Bills in sacks (10.5) and quarterback hits (19) in 2023. Floyd, 31, has averaged nearly 10 sacks a year over the last four seasons and has not missed a game due to injury. Pass rushers can continue to stay productive into their mid-30s, so taking a one-year flier on Floyd could make some sense.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia , Buffalo

35. Steven Nelson , CB, Texans

Nelson knows how to make a contract year work for him — he has 13 career interceptions in nine seasons, but four each in 2023 and 2018, when he set himself up with two years and $17 million from the Steelers. He's durable and has made it work in multiple defensive systems, so he could be back in Houston or on to his fourth team in five seasons.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Houston, Arizona, Dallas

Related article





36. Kevin Zeitler , G, Ravens

The 33-year-old has played for four NFL teams, and has played at a high level at every stop. In Baltimore in 2023, however, he showed some signs of slowing down. He and the Ravens have already opened up discussions on a contract extension. That bodes well for Zeitler sticking in Baltimore. But even if they don't work something out, it's a sign that he'll have a really solid market in March when free agency opens.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Carolina

7. Za'Darius Smith , DE, Browns

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings last May, Smith totaled 5.5 sacks and 27 combined tackles in helping to lead the Browns to the postseason. Smith, 31, started every game for the Browns in 2023, playing 59 percent of Cleveland's snaps on defense. Smith could have value on the open market as a situational pass rusher who can fit into different schemes.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Cleveland, Arizona

38. Tony Pollard , RB, Cowboys

After a Pro Bowl season in 2022, Pollard took a step back — 2 fewer rushing yards on 59 more carries in 2023. Set a career-high with 55 catches but also a career-low at 5.7 yards per catch. Could he reunite with Kellen Moore in Philadelphia if the Eagles turn to yet another primary back?

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Philadelphia, Tennessee, Tampa Bay



39. Dalton Schultz , TE, Texans

It's not a good market for teams in need of a veteran tight end. Schultz is TE1 in this class, with others like Hunter Henry and Noah Fant . Schultz is the most reliable option. He's been in high-powered passing offenses in Dallas (2018-2022) and Houston (2023) during his career but he's not just a pass-catching tight end. He functions well as a blocker, which could appeal to the Shanahan-style offense that has consumed the league. I worry slightly that, in a bad situation, he might not thrive — just given how good he's had it offensively. But if he wants to cash in, there are plenty of rebuilds happening offensively that would welcome him.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Washington

40. Stephon Gilmore , CB, Cowboys

The 33-year-old veteran cover corner helped Dallas finish with 17 interceptions in 2023. Gilmore played in all 17 games, totaling 67 combined tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and a forced fumble. It's fair to wonder how much good football Gilmore has left in the tank at his age, but in the right role, he could be an asset to a team looking for experience in the back end defensively.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Dallas, Washington, New England

41. Jonah Williams , OT, Bengals

He might not even be above average, but with 49 starts in the last three years and experience at left and right tackle, Williams will remind people that even average NFL tackles get paid well — likely $15-16 million a year. He requested a trade last year, so don't expect him back with Cincinnati.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Dallas, Green Bay, Houston



42. Kamren Curl , S, Commanders

Despite Washington drafting Curl in the seventh round, he has played at least 700 snaps in all four of his NFL seasons. It's a testament to his reliability, particularly as a run-supporting big hitter. In coverage, he hasn't always been brilliant. He let up three touchdowns in 2023 and was a member of a brutal pass defense. But he's young and there seems to be upside for a guy who earned his way onto the field despite his draft status.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Chicago

43. Lavonte David , LB, Buccaneers

David, 34, led Tampa Bay in tackles (134) in his 12th NFL season and might consider retirement. However, David continues to be a productive player in head coach Todd Bowles' scheme. According to Next Gen Stats, David's 15.3 percent run stop rate was his highest in a season since 2016. The Bucs held teams to 95.6 rushing yards per game, No. 5 in the NFL.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Tampa Bay, Baltimore

44. Geno Stone , S, Ravens

Quite a breakout year for Stone, who had seven picks in 2023 after totaling one in his first three NFL seasons. Was he the beneficiary of elite defensive players all around him, or just a ballhawk? He's not a particularly versatile safety, but for dropping back in centerfield looks, you could do worse.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Baltimore, Buffalo, Indianapolis



45. Josh Uche , edge, Patriots

If Uche had hit the open market after 2022, he would've been higher on these rankings — maybe even near the top. That was his career-best year in sacks (11.5), tackles (50), tackles for loss (9) and QB hits (14). But Uche's production plummeted in 2023 and it's fair to wonder whether all that production in the 2022 season was thanks to all the defensive attention on his teammate Matthew Judon , who was hurt in 2023. Teams will have to reconcile the film from 2023. Will he need a complement off the other edge? Or is Uche the kind of guy who can generate double-digit sacks on his own merit?

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Miami

46. Chidobe Awuzie , CB, Bengals

The Colorado product finished without an interception for a second straight season but totaled 57 combined tackles and six pass breakups in 15 games played. According to Next Gen Stats, Awuzie, 28, allowed a 60.4 percent completion percentage and 100.8 passer rating as the nearest defender in coverage.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Cincinnati, Chicago

47. Frankie Luvu , LB, Panthers

Underappreciated outside Charlotte , he's had back-to-back 100-tackles seasons with legit pass-rushing on the side, totaling 29 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in those two years. He's a weapon for a creative defensive coordinator who can blitz him often and protect him from too many downfield coverage responsibilities.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Carolina, Kansas City, Dallas

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

48. Trent Brown , T, Patriots

For the right team, Brown could be an absolute steal. These rankings don't reflect who he can be when he's playing at his best. But they also don't reflect who he can be when he's playing at his worst. So maybe if the right coach can sign Brown to a one-year deal, that team will get a reliable starter.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Tennessee

49. Dalton Risner , OL, Vikings

The 28-year-old offensive lineman played in 15 games for Minnesota, starting 11 at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, Risner did not allow a sack in 745 snaps on offense and just three penalties. Risner finished No. 9 in ESPN analytics pass block win rate rankings. The Vikings used eight different offensive line combinations in the regular season.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona

50. Xavier McKinney , S, Giants

One of two NFL players to play every defensive snap this season, he had a career-best 116 tackles, picked off three passes and forced two fumbles. He's a sure tackler who's solid in coverage, and he's among the youngest players among this year's unrestricted free agents.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS: Giants, Chicago, Dallas