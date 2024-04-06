2024 NFL Mock Draft: FOX 32's Post-Combine, Post-Fields Trade projections

We are now counting down the weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft. The speculation is real.

After the NFL Combine, the start of free agency and the Justin Fields trade, here is how FOX 32 is piecing together its mock draft.

FOX 32's NFL Mock Draft - Top 10

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB - USC

Fields has been traded. Williams is coming in for a top-30 visit. We don’t need a third thing to connect the dots and we shouldn’t assume anything drastic will happen. The Bears will do what we’ve expected them to do the second they traded Fields.

2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB – North Carolina

Sam Howell was traded to Seattle, meaning there’s nothing stopping Washington from picking Maye. At the combine, Maye impressed me with his character. He’ll be a fun teammate in the league and can roll with the early bruises. His size and arm strength speak for themselves.

3. New England Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB – LSU

New England could trade down here, but with Mac Jones gone why not take a chance on the Heisman winner? Daniels might be a raw prospect, but he’s a gamer. I covered his win over Missouri last fall, and his ability to extend plays makes him special. With first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to invest in the future.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR – Ohio State

Arizona could trade out of this pick and build draft capital, but it makes much more sense to stand pat and give Kyler Murray the best receiver in the draft.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR – LSU

I was going mock Brock Bowers here as a player that fits what Jim Harbaugh likes. A good example is how he used Vernon Davis in San Francisco, and how Harbaugh’s offense at Michigan had two tight ends that combined for 67 receptions, 898 yards and five touchdowns. But, after Keenan Allen was traded and Mike Williams was cut, the Chargers need a receiver. Like, really need one. Nabers is a quarterback's dream and can seemingly get open at will.

6. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB – Michigan

The Vikings acquired an extra first-round pick in a bold move, and we’re assuming there’ll be another bold move to follow. Kirk Cousins departed, meaning Minnesota needs a quarterback. This would be the corresponding bold move.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT – Notre Dame

The Titans picked up Calvin Ridley in free agency, meaning they can focus on offensive line help. Grabbing Alt – who is, from what I garnered, the most put together offensive line prospect in this draft cycle – would solve a major problem.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, Edge – Alabama

After splurging at quarterback and grabbing Darnell Mooney, the Falcons can appease their defensive-minded coach. Turner is an all-around great defender who will improve Raheem Morris’ defense from Day 1.

9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, Edge – Florida State

This is a prime trade-down scenario. Ryan Poles has traded down in the last two drafts, why not here? If the Raiders or Broncos want to make sure they get a quarterback, sure. But, that’s a different story for another day. We’ll stand pat and make a pick here that gives Montez Sweat a compliment on the other side of the pass rush. Odunze makes sense, but the pass rush needs immediate help. The receiver room doesn’t.

10. New York Jets: Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver - Washington

Aaron Rodgers has Garrett Wilson, why not pair Wilson with a 6-foot-3, bonafide playmaker on the other end of the offense? Brock Bowers would be a great pick here, too.

Related article

The rest of the first round

11. New York Giants (from Minnesota): Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Lineman – Oregon State

12. Denver Broncos: Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback – Washington

I have a feeling this pick will come down to Penix or Bo Nix. In this case, the talented passer and playmaker gets the call after leading the Huskies to the national championship game. Denver cannot go into the 2024 season without giving Jarrett Stidham some competition at quarterback.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Terrion Arnold, Cornerback – Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle – Penn State

15. Indianapolis Colts: Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback – Toledo

16. Seattle Seahawks: Brock Bowers, Tight End – Georgia

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laiatu Latu, Edge - UCLA

18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, Offensive Tackle – Alabama

19. Los Angeles Rams: Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle – Texas

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center – Oregon

21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, Edge – Penn State

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Defensive Back – Alabama

23. New York Giants (from Minnesota, though Houston): Brian Thomas, Wide Receiver – LSU

24. Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle – Georgia

25. Green Bay Packers: JerZhan Newton, Defensive Lineman – Illinois

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nate Wiggins, Cornerback – Clemson

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): Cooper DeJean, Cornerback – Iowa

28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR – Texas

One of the easiest mocks to make is Worthy to Buffalo, especially after Worthy’s combine performance and Stefon Diggs’ departure from the Bills.

29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, Edge – Missouri

30. Baltimore Ravens: Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver – Texas

31. San Francisco 49ers: Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Lineman – BYU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ennis Rakestraw, Cornerback – Missouri

Losing L’Jarius Sneed hurts the defending champs. Adding a cornerback that’s used to being thrown into the fire and can succeed in man coverage is ideal here.