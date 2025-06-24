2025 NBA Draft: Who writers and analysts believe the Chicago Bulls will take No. 12 overall

We're a day away from the 2025 NBA Draft, and – we're assuming at this point – the Chicago Bulls will pick at No. 12 overall.

That could very well change, as the rumor mill is moving quickly around the NBA. Some teams want to move up in the draft, and can offer multiple pieces of draft capital to do it.

Still, that's to be determined. Until then, the Bulls have the No. 12 overall pick.

Here are the players who draft analysts and writers believe the Bulls should take, with one center being a consensus between multiple writers.

The Athletic: Carter Bryant, wing – Arizona

The Bulls need defense, and they needed it yesterday. A big reason they struggled in 2024-2025 was that their perimeter defense struggled to contain shooters and drivers. Bryant would help remedy that issue, while also fitting in with the Bulls' offense.

The 19-year-old Bryant could start his NBA career coming off the bench as a defensive centerpiece who can switch and defend multiple positions with his size and athleticism. He also made 37.1 percent of his 3-pointers in 37 games in his lone season at Arizona. He didn't start many games, but should shy away from gambling defensively and cut down the risk of getting burned at the NBA level.

What they're saying:

"Bryant didn’t start many games this year at Arizona, but he was a monster defensive player when he was on the court, showcasing serious playmaking chops as well as great on-ball play. He also knocks down a solid percentage of his 3s." – The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie

ESPN: Kasparas Jakucionis, guard – Illinois

The joke about the Bulls' and their overflow of guards is real. Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones can't all play of the floor at the same time.

It's fair to assume two things: 1. The Bulls are extending Giddey's contract and 2. The Bulls could trade one or more of these players this offseason.

Jakucionis fits the Bulls' offense very well. During his lone season at Illinois, he showed he'd rather pass first and share the ball instead of forcing something. He also won't pass up an open three and can play with the fast pace that Billy Donovan wants. There's no denying how well Jakucionis fits on the Bulls' roster.

What they're saying:

"There's a case to simply go best-available at this slot, with Jakucionis holding a good argument in this scenario. Jakucionis' unselfishness, playmaking, and size enabling him to play on and off the ball make him a relatively seamless fit in most places, with upside long-term considering he recently turned 19 years old." – ESPN’s Jeremy Woo.

CBS Sports: Noa Essengue, forward – France

Moving back into the post, Essengue is a player the Bulls could target that's reminiscent of how they drafted Matas Buzelis in last year's draft with an eye on development.

Essengue is a highly athletic forward who could fit at the four spot long-term for the Bulls, but would need to improve his offensive game in order to do that. The good news is the Bulls did that with Buzelis last season, working with the rookie and teaching Buzelis how to use his athleticism at the next level.

One spot Essengue needs to develop further is on the defensive side of the ball. The potential is there, though.

What they're saying:

"He still needs to get stronger and polish his overall game, but he's made notable strides in recent months in Germany, is already able to impact a high level of international play and has substantial untapped potential." – CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein

Assuming the Bulls trade Nikola Vucevic this offseason, they'll need a center to go along with Zach Collins. Queen, as multiple writers and analysts say, could fit well with the Bulls.

There's no denying how talented Queen is. The Athletic noted how there have been five freshmen college basketball players since 1980 to average 15 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor per game. Queen was the sixth.

Queen is a fantastic playmaker – just watch his game-winner to beat Colorado State in the NCAA Tournament – but his defense leaves a lot to be desired. The good news is Queen is young, which means there's plenty of chances for him to develop when he gets to the NBA.

What they're saying:

"His interior scoring, playmaking chops and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential. Those traits make him a fascinating fit as a two-man threat with Coby White and the existing Chicago core." – Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Conner

Our take: Collin Murray-Boyles, forward – South Carolina

The one thing the Bulls need is defense. They allowed 54 points in the paint per game last season. That's not just from some of the best post players scoring against the Bulls. That's also due to players driving against the Bulls with great success.

The Bulls need a defensive centerpiece. They have offense with White and Giddey leading the way. Murray-Boyles should be that player.

At 6-foot-6, Murray-Boyles has the size and athleticism to guard the perimeter and can switch onto post players if needed. His main criticism is how his offensive game needs much more refinement, specifically his jump shot, but the Bulls have shown success working with jumpers. Giddey and Buzelis' shots got much better as last season went on.

If the Bulls need a place to start, why not get the consensus best player in the 2025 NBA Draft?