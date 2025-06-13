Chicago Bulls offseason: What we know, what we don't know and potential options for the Bulls

A big offseason looms for the Chicago Bulls and its executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnišovas.

He doesn’t want to commit to a full rebuild after getting bounced in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the third-straight year.

Still, the Bulls need to make moves if they want to remain a team contending for a playoff spot. Here’s a look at the Bulls’ offseason.

What the Bulls need:

Very plain and simple, the Bulls have to bring in more defense.

The Bulls need a defensive anchor. They were last in the league in paint points allowed per game, with 54 paint points allowed per game. The Bulls were also in the bottom five in steals recorded per game. Getting a lockdown perimeter defender who can prevent drives to the basket could help limit paint points.

Unfortunately, those players aren't just available. Take the Pacers' Andrew Nembhard, for example, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and blossomed into an elite perimeter defender for an NBA Finals team in 2025.

It’s fair to argue that the Bulls need to be more efficient on offense, but it would be hard for any team to be efficient considering the sheer volume of shots the Bulls took last year.

More defense would go a long way, and the Bulls could acquire that this offseason.

Moves we expect:

Considering how Nikola Vučević is consistently in trade discussions, it’s fair to assume he’ll be traded this offseason at some point.

He was the subject of trade rumors all during the season, but the team only traded Zach LaVine at the deadline in a three-team trade.

Considering how productive Vučević was last season at churning out double-doubles, he might catch the eye of a team that could use a post presence who can also play the perimeter.

It’s also fair to assume the Bulls will get a deal done to keep Josh Giddey in Chicago. What that contract will look like remains to be seen, but considering how his acquisition was one of the two marquee moves the team made last offseason the Bulls can’t let him walk.

If Giddey asks for a contract that gets him into the $100 million range he’s statistically worth it, considering his play in March and April and how he recorded seven triple-doubles last season.

With that in mind, we can expect the Bulls won’t be heavy hitters in free agency. Most of their cap space is tied up on existing contracts and whatever money is left over would be used to lock up Giddey.

What we don't know:

If it’s expected the Bulls will trade Vučević, who else will be in the conversation?

There are a few players teams might be interested in, like Lonzo Ball whose contract is $10 million this season but has a team option for next season. Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have expiring contracts after next season.

Those players could strike up conversations between Karnišovas and other decision-makers, especially with potential contenders who could use an expiring contract next season.

If that happens, it begs the question of what happens with the guard rotation? That fully depends on who’s staying and who’s getting traded, if anyone.

The Bulls’ options:

There are two sets of options here: the NBA Draft and via trades.

Defensively, their best options come through the NBA Draft.

This aligns with the Bulls’ desire to get younger and add more players to their core, fitting with Karnisovas' vision for a team of "nine to 10 very good players," as opposed to a team built around a star.

Two names that come to mind immediately for the Bulls with a defensive skillset are South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner. Both are defensive-minded players who can contribute defensive acumen immediately, while the coaching staff can help develop their offensive games.

The problem is the Bulls have only one first-round pick (No. 12 overall) for two players who have first-round grades. Plus, the Bulls also might not even have a chance to get Murray-Boyles, who could be a top-10 pick. Kalkbrenner is expected to be a late first-round pick and wouldn’t warrant being picked at No. 12 overall if another player like Derik Queen is available.

There’s a remedy for getting multiple players, though. Multiple reports have pointed to the Brooklyn Nets as a team that might be trying to get back into the top 15 and have the draft capital to do so. Brooklyn has picks No. 8, 19, 26 and 27 in the first round. Another team to keep in mind is Oklahoma City, which has picks No. 15 and 24 and won’t have roster space for two rookies.

If the Bulls want to add multiple pieces, taking a trade back and getting multiple first-round picks would be a way to do so.

Outside of the draft, the Bulls could target a player on the outs of their respective teams. One fit ESPN noted was Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, who played well when Steph Curry missed time in the playoffs against Minnesota.

The 22-year-old Kuminga is a restricted free agent, fits the Bulls as a younger player who can play at a faster pace and would benefit from a fresh start. A sign-and-trade deal that sends Vučević to Golden State for Kuminga would benefit both teams, especially as the Warriors had interest in Vučević at the trade deadline in February.

Adding Kuminga would give the Bulls three young offensive pieces. After that, the Bulls must find ways to improve their defense.

Key offseason dates

June 25-26: 2025 NBA draft

June 29: Player option deadline for guard Jevon Carter, worth $6,809,524.

June 30: Free agent negotiations can begin at 5 p.m. CT.

July 6: Free agency officially begins at 11 a.m. CT.