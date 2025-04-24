2025 NFL Draft: Best available prospects for the Chicago Bears, & Day 2 mock draft

The Chicago Bears took Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But, what about Day 2?

Here are the best players available at the start of Day 2, and aa mock draft predicting what the Bears could do in the second and third rounds of the draft after they got their guy in round one.

Best fits for the Chicago Bears on Day 2

Will Johnson, DB - Michigan

Johnson has some injury questions. That's why he slid out of the first round. Make no mistake, he was projected as a top-10 pick for a reason and would give the Bears' secondary a massive addition.

Mike Green, Edge - Marshall

Green led the FBS in sacks, but has some off-the-field questions that led to his slide out of the first round. If the Bears properly vetted him, he'd be a fit.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Ohio State

A home-run back at Ohio State, Henderson would fit into the passing game on screen plays and could provide explosive plays in the run game. It's hard to ignore over 1,000 rush yards and over seven yards per carry on the season.

Aireontae Ersery, OT - Minnesota

The Bears proved last season that a team can never be complacent with its offensive line. Ersery can provide competition at left tackle with Braxton Jones in a contract year.

JT Tuimoloau, Edge - Ohio State

Tuimoloau played his best football in the College Football Playoff, recording six sacks in four games. That kind of production can't be ignored by a Bears team that needs production at pass rusher.

Xavier Watts, S - Notre Dame

Kevin Byard is in the final year of his contract. Jaquan Brisker has an injury history that can't be ignored. Watts is a solid tackler and was an All-American at Notre Dame for his ballhawk skills.

Nic Scourton, Edge - Texas A&M

Scourton was primarily a pass rusher off the edge in College Station and recorded five sacks after transferring from Purdue. He earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors, meaning he can be a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL - Arizona

Savaiinaea played all over the offensive line in Arizona. He could challenge for the starting spot at left tackle. If he doesn't win that starting job, he could be a key depth piece on the offensive line at tackle or guard. That could prove invaluable.

Kaleb Johnson, RB - Iowa

Johnson provides value in the passing game and as a runner. Led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,537 rush yards, is a dynamic athlete and did not fumble once in the 2024 season.

Day 2 Chicago Bears Mock Draft

Pick No. 39 - Nic Scourton, Edge - Texas A&M

Scourton played alongside Shemar Stewart, who went in the first round. Stewart created the most pressures for Texas A&M, but Scourton had the most sacks. The Bears opt for the guy who can finish the job.

Pick No. 41 - Jonah Savaiinaea, OL - Arizona

The need to add to their offensive line, and Savaiinaea is that guy. It's better to get him now than wait until the third round, where he might be long gone.

Pick No. 71 - Kaleb Johnson, RB - Iowa

The Bears are clearly curtailing to Ben Johnson's offense. First, they got him a tight end. Next, they'll need to get him a running back. Johnson fits in the run and passing game next to D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.