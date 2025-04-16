2025 NFL Draft Chicago Bears prospect profile: LSU OT Will Campbell

With the 2025 NFL Draft one week away, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 overall pick. They'll have a chance to get one of the best players in the NFL Draft.

Here's a profile of potential draft prospect, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, and how he fits with the Chicago Bears.

NFL Draft Prospect: LSU OT Will Campbell

2024 Stats: Consensus All-American, First Team All-SEC, SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy (presented to the top offensive lineman in the SEC)

Campbell is seen as the top offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft because he could be a long-term starter at left tackle. He could also play four of the five spots on an offensive line.

The biggest knock on him as a prospect is his arms. Campbell's arm length measured out at 32 5/8-33 inches at the NFL Combine and 33 inches at his LSU Pro Day. Most of the other top prospects are well over 33 inches. To Campbell, it's a non-issue.

"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play," Campbell said at LSU's Pro Day in March. "So now, all of a sudden, arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's B.S."

He might have a point.

Short arms be darned, Campbell was the best offensive lineman in arguably the best football conference in college football last year. He went up against some of the best pass rushers in college football and more than held his own. He allowed just one sack over his final 30 games at LSU.

In Chicago, Campbell would have a chance to earn a starting spot right away. If not, he would be an invaluable depth piece for the Bears' offensive line as he can play each guard position and both tackle positions. With question marks surrounding incumbent left tackle Braxton Jones, Campbell would be a key piece in securing the future of a rebuilt offensive line.

The Bears did bring Campbell in for a top-30 visit, too.

Projected Draft Range: Top-10, as Campbell has the potential to go top-five depending on how teams view the concerns about his arm length.

Chicago Bears 2025 Draft Needs

Three biggest needs: OT, S, EDGE

The Bears could also use: Backup QB, TE, RB

This would suit one of the Bears' biggest needs. Braxton Jones is currently at left tackle. While Jones isn't a bad player by any means, he's recovering from a fractured ankle, won't be 100 percent when training camp starts and is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Campbell might not be available, as the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars could be in the market for a long-term offensive tackle. If he is, the Bears shouldn't be too concerned about his arm length.

Related article

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks

Here is where the Bears will pick in the 2025 draft.

The Bears did not receive a compensatory draft selection for this draft.

First Round: 10

Second Round: 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Third Round: 72

Fifth Round: 148

Seventh Round: 233 (from Bengals) and 240 (from Browns)