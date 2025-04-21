2025 NFL Draft Chicago Bears prospect profile: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart, the most polarizing prospect

With the 2025 NFL Draft one week away, the Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 overall pick. They'll have a chance to get one of the best players in the NFL Draft.

Here's a profile on potential draft prospect Shemar Stewart, the Edge rusher out of Texas A&M who may be the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Prospect: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

2024 Stats: 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble

Stewart is a name that has plagued draft analysts for months.

He is, without a doubt, one of the most athletic players in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 270 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds at the NFL Combine.

All the traits are there, but the main statistics are not. With only 1.5 sacks last year, Stewart finished his college career with 4.5 sacks total. That's 1.5 sacks for Stewart every year he played college football. He also has a 26.9 percent missed tackle rate in college, which is worrisome in the run game.

But, what Stewart does well, he is very consistent at. Stewart had a pressure rate of 12.5 in 2024. He led all Texas A&M players with 39 quarterback pressures, affecting throws and timing in head coach Mike Elko's defense.

The Bears have already addressed their defensive line with some big additions, literally. Grady Jarrett is 305 pounds. Gervon Dexter Sr. is 312 pounds. Stewart would fit what the Bears have on the outside of their defense, as Montez Sweat is 262 pounds.

The Bears also want to create havoc, which is a term that describes the disruptive plays in a game. Stewart creates these plays with a consistent pass rush and a high motor that sustains that pass rush. Plus, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was clear in the offseason about how the Bears can never have enough talented pass rushers on the roster.

"I would probably argue and say if you get a good pass rusher and you draft a pass rusher, you can't have enough good ones," Poles said at the NFL Combine.

Stewart would fit that mold as the pass rusher the Bears want.

Projected Draft Range: 1st Round, meaning the Bears will most likely need to take Stewart at No. 10 overall if they want to land him. Stewart's counterpart, Nic Scourton, will most likely be available in the second round should the Bears decide to wait until then.

Chicago Bears 2025 Draft Needs

Three biggest needs: OT, S, EDGE

The Bears could also use: Backup QB, TE, RB

Stewart would fill one of the Bears' top needs at Edge rusher. He is a high-motor player who consistently pressures the quarterback, which affects throws and timing. The lack of production is a worry, but pairing him with a stacked defensive line that includes Montez Sweat, Grevon Dexer Sr., Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo and Andrew Billings would help him improve as a finisher.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks

Here is where the Bears will pick in the 2025 draft.

The Bears did not receive a compensatory draft selection for this draft.

First Round: 10

Second Round: 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Third Round: 72

Fifth Round: 148

Seventh Round: 233 (from Bengals) and 240 (from Browns)