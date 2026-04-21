2026 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears eye one specific trait in a draft where they're 'ready for anything'

Jeff King walked up to the podium at Halas Hall for his first pre-draft press conference as the Chicago Bears assistant general manager with a joke.

"You guys done mock drafting?" he asked.

Not until Saturday, when the 2026 NFL Draft officially closes.

That's because speculation only grows as Thursday's first round draws near. On Tuesday, King and general manager Ryan Poles discussed the draft with reporters, where they made it clear the Bears are looking for a specific trait all weekend long.

"We'll be ready for anything," Poles said.

What the Bears want this weekend

King made it clear the Bears are looking for a competitive edge in this draft.

The 2026 Draft class has been scrutinized for having a lack of blue-chip prospects. In other words, players talented enough to make an impact on Day 1.

Players who fit that category in this draft are David Bailey, Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs, to name a few. The 2027 Draft is seen as a draft with plenty more blue chip prospects.

In lieu of top talent, the Bears are focusing on adding a competitive drive to the roster.

King said the Bears want someone that will compete in the offseason program all the way until training camp. They want someone who has shown up in big games, and makes it clear with their tape what kind of player they are. They want a player that will make decisions difficult on roster cutdown day.

"When you put on the tape, and the guys we probably get excited about the most, is that you don't have to read the character," King said. "You can see it in how they compete, show up in big games, pick up their teammates."

King said the main driver in whom the Bears acquire will be success. This cuts two ways.

First, the Bears want successful players. It's why the Bears aren't married to drafting for need, as picking the best player on their board is something the team did last year with Luther Burden III. It worked out for the offense.

Second, they also understand their competitive window is open now after a breakthrough 2025 season. Getting players that can help the Bears raise the bar is what the team is looking for.

"What players show on tape is usually the product that you're getting," King said.

Safety Dance?

One of the biggest needs the Bears have in this draft on paper is at the safety position.

Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard have departed. Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis are in the building now. Lewis was seen as a rotational player, someone who could play multiple roles in the secondary.

The Bears did also re-sign Elijah Hicks, but pundits think the front office will eye a young safety with one of their four picks in the first 90 selections of the draft.

King doesn't see safety as pressing of a need, though. He said if the Bears were to play a game tomorrow, they'd feel comfortable with what they have currently on the roster.

"We're in a position we can add to the room, just like any other room," King said.

Bryant, the Bears' top free agent acquisition this summer, was open about the willingness to mentor a young safety in Chicago if the Bears added one in the draft.

"It's not my first time doing it," Bryant said. "I embrace it, honestly, just building that relationship early. It's definitely a good thing."

But, the Bears made it clear perceived needs won't drive any major decisions on each of the draft nights on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

The center discussion

King said the Bears have done their due diligence in scouting players that might help them stay ahead of the curve in terms of roster decisions.

One of those roster decisions is at center. The Bears traded for Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman retired. Bradbury has one year left on his contract.

The 2026 Draft is flush with experience at center. That's a trend King has said has become more apparent as players enter the new age of Name, Image and Likeness.

"They're staying in school longer," King said. "There's less of them coming out in the draft."

King expects that to continue as NIL deals and the five-for-five rules are soon to be in place.

Getting a center in this draft will prepare the Bears for the future of the position on the roster, but it will also prepare them for the potential of the next few draft classes being thin at that position.

"It's something we've talked about," King said. "There's a little bit of a limited supply coming out of college."

Bears eye long-term extension for standout tackle

One of the roster items Poles shared with reporters was that the team officially picked up the fifth-year option on right tackle Darnell Wright's rookie deal.

That's not much of a surprise, considering Wright was a second-team All-Pro right tackle last season.

Picking up that option now will help the Bears lock him into a long-term contract.

"We'll work on a potential extension here and in the near future," Poles said.