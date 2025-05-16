Have a day, PCA: 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs Crosstown Classic Game 1 win over the White Sox

As the Crosstown Classic has taken over Chicago, the Cubs made sure to take over Game 1.

The Cubs used a barrage of runs to bring the White Sox back down to earth with a 13-3 win Friday afternoon.

Here are our takeaways from the Cubs' Game 1 rout of the White Sox.

Don't keep giving the Cubs chances

After Miguel Vargas smacked a 2-run nuke of a home run in the top of the second inning, the White Sox had all the momentum.

Their biggest problem, though, was they gave the Cubs a chance to answer back right after.

In the bottom of the second, the Cubs got runners on second and third off starting pitcher Shane Smith.

Recently called-up Moises Ballesteros hits a chopper to first, and the throw home from Andrew Vaughn late. Second baseman Nico Hoerner hit a grounder to short, but White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss dropped the ball on the tag at home plate.

That tied the game at 2-2. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong came up after and cleared the bases with a three-run home run.

Last year, the Cubs struggled to capitalize when teams gave them opportunities. In 2025, Crow-Armstrong's emergence, Kyle Tucker's addition and the likes of Hoerner, Ballesteros and Dansby Swanson are allowing them to capitalize.

The Sox, having won both of their last two series, need to learn how to do this, too. But, that comes later in a rebuild.

Vargas and Crow-Armstrong are on their own heaters

Have a day, guys.

The likes of Vargas and Crow-Armstrong combined to collect eight hits in nine at-bats with nine RBI throughout the afternoon.

Vargas had his first career multi-home run game. His home run in the second inning went over 400 feet. Crow-Armstrong was stellar, setting a season high with his six RBI on the day.

Crow-Armstrong's second-inning home run was the turning point where the Cubs never looked back.

So far in May, Vargas has four home runs, 10 RBI and 14 total hits. He's the kind of player the White Sox can lean on for offense in this early month of the season.

The Sox can take a lesson from the Cubs

Before Friday's game, White Sox general manager Chris Getz talked about

"Not every day is going to be a good day," Getz said.

Friday was not a good day at all for the White Sox. When the dust settled, a 13-3 loss hung around the clubhouse.

Still, this was more of the Cubs taking over the game. Aside from the second-inning disaster for the Sox, the Cubs scored seven runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Either way, the White Sox fell back to earth after winning four of their last six games. What Getz wants to see now is how his young team responds to Friday's reality check.

"You put a plan together for the following day to bounce back," Getz said. "Over time, you should be more productive because of that mindset."