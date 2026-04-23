He made a strict cut: 5 things to know about Chicago Bears draft pick Dillon Thieneman

Here are five things to know about new Bears’ safety Dillon Thieneman, who the team drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

His speed Kills

The Bears preached needing more defensive speed during the offseason.

Did they ever get it.

Thieneman comes to Chicago after running a 4.35 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. He said after he was selected, his goal was to run a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Mission accomplished.

"I knew in my heart I was going to get 4.3," Thieneman said. "I feel like speed is really interesting, because there’s normal speed and game speed."

Poles sees the way Thieneman and free agent addition Coby Bryant will use their speed to affect games.

"I think you match up better. You eliminate, every time, especially our pro staff, when we do an advance on our opponent, we're looking for targets," Poles said. "We're looking for guys that we can find mismatches on and expose. So, when you have speed and you have a lot of guys that can cover in different spots, your ability to hang in there, cover longer while you're bringing pressure, things like that, enhances the entire defense."

Thieneman made the strict cut

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles took the podium to discuss Thieneman’s selection, he made it clear the safety didn’t cross off one or two boxes.

Poles said Thieneman had to cross off a good number of them. This year, more than any of the five previous drafts that Poles had been a part of, the Bears’ front office was aggressive in finding who they wanted.

"This was the most aggressive we were in terms of the guys that we like," Poles said.

The Bears were strict in their player scouting this year. What happened if the players didn’t fit the Bears’ scheme, character profile and other requirements?

"Then you're off the board," Poles said. "Why mess around with those who don't fit what we're trying to do?"

Thieneman made the cut. It’s an impressive development for the Oregon and Purdue product.

The Ducks prepared him for the next level

Thieneman began his career at Purdue, where he started as a true freshman. He played in 24 games for the Boilermakers.

Then, he entered the transfer portal. He landed at Oregon under head coach Dan Lanning.

That process, he said, prepared him for the NFL Draft.

"Taking the leap to Oregon was preparing me for the NFL already," Thieneman said. "I’m able to grow from that last experience and hit the ground running."

The Bears will use him in a myriad of ways

When asked about what the Bears liked the most about Thieneman, Poles and scout Breck Ackley both noted his versatility.

"Versatility, football character, really checked every box along the way," Ackley said.

However, the Bears aren’t going to pigeonhole Thieneman at strong safety, where they have an opening. Poles and Ackley said he will have a chance to play several positions alongside Bryant and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon.

"There's versatility, so there's multiple positions he can play. On top of the ability to cover, the range, helping in the pass game, third down," Poles said. "Then when you got Kyler, you got Coby, you got guys that you can do a lot of different things to confuse the defense, that was on the checklist of a safety taking it one and grading them where we had him graded."

The Bears might’ve gotten a steal

Paying attention to most NFL mock drafts, Thieneman was projected to be a top-20 selection.

The Minnesota Vikings needed a safety, so did the Carolina Panthers. If the Bears wanted him, plenty assumed before the draft that it would be wise to trade up for any chance of landing Thieneman.

No trade up was needed. The Bears stood pat and got their guy at No. 25 overall. It might be the steal of the draft if Thieneman turns into the safety the Bears expect him to be.

"This was a really cool opportunity where the need and best player available fell to us," Poles said.