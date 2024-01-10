7 potential Chicago Bears offensive coordinator candidates to replace Luke Getsy

The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network. Bears General Manager Ryan Poles is now in the market for an offensive leader heading into an offseason with massive change potentially on the horizon.

Whether Poles makes a change at quarterback remains to be seen. First, he needs to pick out his primary offensive coach.

Here are seven potential candidates to replace Getsy as the Bears’ next offensive coordinator.

7 potential Chicago Bears offensive coordinator candidates

Klint Kubiak – Passing Game Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

Right away, the Bears could look at the team that finds success regardless of who’s at quarterback. Kubiak, who is the Niners’ passing game coordinator with Brock Purdy at the helm this season, deserves a look.

Regardless if the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft a quarterback in the first round, Kubiak, son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, could be in line for a promotion league-wide.

Kellen Moore – Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Coordinator

Moore’s candidacy depends on whether he gets looks at being a head coach in the league. He interviewed for the Chargers opening earlier this week.

If he doesn’t remain in Los Angeles and is not a player in the head coaching cycle, Moore has plenty of experience. He worked with Dak Prescott in Dallas as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and coached the Chargers to the 13th-best passing offense in the NFL during a tumultuous season where Justin Herbert was injured and LA fired Brandon Staley midseason.

Eric Bieniemy – Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator

Like Moore, this one depends. Bieniemy is a highly regarded offensive mind who has won Super Bowls in Kansas City under Andy Reid. He departed the Chiefs for Washington, where he was given the title of assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and will most likely start seeking NFL head coaching jobs in the future.

If Bieniemy doesn’t have a head coaching opportunity this cycle, it would be imperative to give Bieniemy a call if Washington doesn’t retain him.

Greg Roman – Former Baltimore, San Francisco and Buffalo Offensive Coordinator

After a year off from coaching in 2023, Roman is a free agent and could fit well with the Bears if they aim to develop a young quarterback like Caleb Williams.

Roman oversaw Lamar Jackson’s development into the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2019 in Jackson’s second season. Roman is known for his run-heavy offenses, as he utilized Jackson’s running ability in the MVP season in 2019. However, that’s a fit with the Bears who found success with a running back room that included Roschon Johnson, Kahlil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman.

Tee Martin – Baltimore Ravens Passing Game Coordinator, QB coach

Speaking of Jackson, he’ll most likely win the NFL’s MVP Award after a stellar season and Martin had a hand in that growth by taking over as Baltimore’s quarterbacks coach this season. Jackson threw 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions as the Ravens have their best record since Jackson won his first MVP award in 2019.

One knock on Martin is that he has not been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level, but has had experience spanning back to 2006 at every level of football.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 before a football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, N (Getty Images) Expand

Darrell Bevell – Miami Dolphins Passing Game Coordinator

Miami’s offense is one of the most explosive in the league, and Bevell has had a hand in that for the past two seasons. As the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator since 2022, he’s overseen Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s emergence.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 8,172 in two seasons under Bevell and led the NFL in 2023 with 4,624 passing yards. Bevell comes with experience, too, having been the offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Seattle, Detroit and Jacksonville.

Zac Robinson – Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator, QB coach

The Rams’ offense has featured Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford under head coach Sean McVay. Robinson was named assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021, the year the Rams won the Super Bowl, and has been the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2022.

After Stafford returned from injury in 2023, Robinson helped lift the Rams’ offense to 27th in the NFL in points per game to 8th in the league.

A few more names to consider

Anthony Lynn – San Francisco Assistant Head Coach, RB coach

Kliff Kingsbury – Former Arizona Cardinals head coach

Jim Caldwell – Former Indianapolis Colts head coach