7 Chicago high school basketball players named 2024 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees

In McDonalds' quest to find the best of the best in high school basketball, Chicago is well-represented early on.

The McDonald's All American Games has released its list of nominees for the 2024 Games. Among the 30 boys and girls basketball players from Illinois, seven of the players are from Chicago-area high schools.

Here are the seven Chicago-area high school basketball players who were named 2024 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees.

Girls basketball nominees

Jazmyne Bynum, G - Hyde Park High School

The Hyde Park Senior guard has averaged 20.1 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game so far her senior season. This senior season includes a triple-double with 25 points, 11 assists and 10 steals in a 65-26 win over Proviso East on Nov. 19, 2023.

Mia Gaines, C - Hyde Park High School

Gaines, a 6-foot-4 center and Southern Illinois signee, averages 14.6 points per game and 15.1 rebounds per game so far this season. Her best game of the season came in a 54-26 win over De La Salle, where she scored 28 points and grabbed 25 rebounds.

Talya Tillman, C - Kenwood Academy

Tillman has been a consistent rebounder, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game so far her senior season in just over 20 minutes of action per game. She has three double-doubles this season, including two since the turn of the new year.

Xamiya Walton, G - Butler College Prep

Walton has the statistics to prove she's an all-around guard. She's averaging 18 points per game, five rebounds, six assists and 4.9 steals per game. Against ITW David Speer Academy earlier this season, Tillman recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 12 assists and 11 steals.

Boys basketball nominees

Richard Lindsey, G/F - De La Salle Institute

After a stellar junior year, Lindsey picked up where he left off as a senior and had multiple 30-point outings in December. The 6-foot-5 player can score on multiple levels and scored 32 in a 66-61 win over Tallahassee FSU on Dec. 30.

Shaheed Solebo, G - Lane Tech College Prep

Solebo's nomination is part of an already stellar career at Lane Tech. On January 6, he crossed the 1,000-career point milestone. Solebo became the first 1,000-point scorer for Lane Tech since Admir Suljic in 2014. He has offers from Illinois State and UIC.

Tavariyuan Williams, F - De La Salle Institute

Williams is a key piece for a team that returned plenty of players from a team that reached the Class 3A sectional semifinal. He scored 22 points in a 79-60 win over Marmion on Dec. 12.