Alonso, Ottavino lead Mets in DH opener; Chicago Cubs 8th loss in row

Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Adam Ottavino worked out of a tricky jam, helping the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

The Cubs lost their eighth in a row.

Alonso, who also drove in New York's first run in the fourth, came up with runners on the corners and no outs in the 11th. He lofted a medium flyball to right against Mychal Givens, and Luis Guillorme scampered home with the go-ahead run.

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz then got three outs for his 20th save for the NL East leaders.