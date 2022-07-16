Expand / Collapse search

Alonso, Ottavino lead Mets in DH opener; Chicago Cubs 8th loss in row

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

Evergreen Park Community High School ring returned after 45 years

It took a fellowship of the ring, you might say, to find the owner of a class ring lost about 45 years ago. And this story ranges from Illinois all the way to Texas.

CHICAGO - Pete Alonso hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning after Adam Ottavino worked out of a tricky jam, helping the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. 

The Cubs lost their eighth in a row. 

Alonso, who also drove in New York's first run in the fourth, came up with runners on the corners and no outs in the 11th. He lofted a medium flyball to right against Mychal Givens, and Luis Guillorme scampered home with the go-ahead run. 

All-Star closer Edwin Diaz then got three outs for his 20th save for the NL East leaders.