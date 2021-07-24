Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Diamondbacks beat Chicago Cubs 7-3

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh inning, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Chicago Cubs 7-3. 

The teams waited out a 1-hour, 39-minute rain delay after the top of the ninth on a mostly sunny and steamy afternoon. By then, the Cubs were well on their way to their 18th loss in 24 games, a startling freefall that began with them tied with Milwaukee for the NL Central lead. 

Varsho tied it with a two-run drive against Mills in the fifth, his fourth homer. 

He singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh after former Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (0-2) walked the first two batters, and Asdrubal Cabrera drove in two more with a double, making it 5-2. 

