Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 1:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
5
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Will County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, DuPage County, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Lake County, La Salle County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
Cold Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Northern Cook County, Kendall County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, McHenry County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County

Basketball Power Rankings: Associated Press' Illinois boys & girls High School Basketball Polls

By Associated Press
Published  January 22, 2026 1:22pm CST
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball rankings from the Associated Press, which conducted polls for each class of boys and girls basketball in Illinois.

AP Boys Basketball Polls

Class 4A

1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (5) (21-1)
2. Chicago (Curie) (1) (19-1) 
(tie) Chicago (DePaul College Prep) (18-3)
4. Chicago (Marist) (19-2) 
5. Gurnee (Warren) (16-1)
6. Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep) (19-2) 
7. Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (19-1)
8. Palatine (Fremd) (17-2)
9. Evanston (Twp.) (17-3)
(tie) Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (18-2)

Others receiving votes: 11, Winnetka (New Trier) 4. 12, Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 3. 13, Lombard (Glenbard East) 3. 14, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3.

Class 3A

1. East St. Louis (Sr.) (4) (19-2)
2. Kankakee (Sr.) (2) (16-1)
3. Maple Park (Kaneland) (20-0)
4. Centralia (H.S.) (1) (19-1)
(tie) Decatur (MacArthur) (18-1)
6. Chicago (Hyde Park) (15-6)
7. East Peoria (14-2)
8. Morton (15-4)
9. Mt. Vernon (H.S.) (15-3)
(tie) Peoria (H.S.) (14-5)

Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Leo) 8. 12, Lincoln 4. 13, Cary (C.-Grove) 4. 14, Normal (University) 3. 15, Metamora 3. 16, Sycamore (H.S.) 2.

Class 2A

1. Quincy (Notre Dame) (7) (15-0) 
2. Teutopolis (16-2)
3. Peoria (Manual) (12-6)
4. Tolono (Unity) (17-2) 
5. Staunton (1) (16-1) 
6. Nashville (18-2) 
7. Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (18-3)
8. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) (12-9) 
9. Carterville (19-2)
10. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (14-6)

Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Clark) 10. 12, St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 10. 13, Columbia 7. 14, Chicago (Christ the King) 5. 15, Alton (Marquette) 5. 16, Westville 5. 17, Yorkville (Y. Christian) 5. 18, Roxana 3. 19, Kankakee (McNamara) 2. 20, Aurora (A. Christian) 1. 21, Williamsville 1.

Class 1A

1. Lawrenceville (4) (18-1)
2. Goreville (16-1)
3. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2) (22-0)
4. Tuscola (17-3)
5. Waltonville (18-2)
6. LeRoy (17-1) 
7. Woodlawn (17-2)
8. Sparta (17-2) 
9. Jacksonville (Routt) (18-3) 
10. Bluford (Webber) (16-2) 

Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Marshall) 7. 12, South Holland (Unity Christian Academy) 7. 13, Toledo (Cumberland) 3. 14, Altamont 2. 15, Dakota 1. 16, Casey (C.-Westfield) 1.

AP Girls Basketball Polls

Class 4A

1. Benet (4) (19-1) 
2. Loyola (21-2) 
3. Naperville Central (19-3) 
4. Nazareth (18-3) 
5. Waubonsie Valley (20-1)
6. Kenwood (18-6)
7. DePaul College Prep (18-4) 
8. Mother McAuley (18-4) 7 
9. Alton (16-2) 
10. Fremd (18-3) 
(tie) Marist (19-5)

Others receiving votes: 11, Downers North 3. 12, Maine South 2. 13, Belleville East 1.

Class 3A

1. Morton (2) (18-3) 
2. Washington (1) (19-1) 
3. Galesburg (1) (19-2)
4. Providence (21-3) 
5. Chatham Glenwood (16-2) 
6. Quincy Notre Dame (16-4)
7. Dixon (19-2)
8. Peoria Notre Dame (18-4)
9. Marion (14-4)
10. River Forest Trinity (15-7)

Others receiving votes: 11, Kankakee 5. 12, Carbondale 2. 13, Freeport 1. 14, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1.

Class 2

1. Nashville (5) (21-2) 
(tie) Breese Central (2) (19-2) 
3. Pleasant Plains (17-0) 
4. Teutopolis (18-3)
5. Byron (19-2)
6. Effingham (19-2) 
7. Paris (17-3)
8. Johnsburg (22-0)
9. West Hancock (19-2) 
10. Breese Mater Dei (14-7) 

Others receiving votes: 11, Watseka 8. 12, Benton 5. 13, Princeton 5. 14, Pinckneyville 5. 15, Hamilton County 4. 16, Downs Tri-Valley 2. 17, Harrisburg 1. 18, Manteno 1.

Class 1A

1. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2) (19-1) 
2. Brownstown/St. Elmo (1) (20-1) 
3. Brown County (19-2) 
(tie) Mt. Pulaski (1) (19-0) 
5. Illini Bluffs (20-2) 
6. Cissna Park (16-2)
7. Abingdon (A.-Avon) (16-5) 
8. Liberty (18-3)
9. Hope (18-5) 
10. Catlin (Salt Fork) (17-3) 

Others receiving votes: 11, Heyworth 5. 12, Lanark Eastland 3. 13, Havana 3. 14, Sterling Newman 2.

High School SportsSports