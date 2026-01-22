Basketball Power Rankings: Associated Press' Illinois boys & girls High School Basketball Polls
Here are the latest Illinois high school basketball rankings from the Associated Press, which conducted polls for each class of boys and girls basketball in Illinois.
AP Boys Basketball Polls
Class 4A
1. Lisle (Benet Academy) (5) (21-1)
2. Chicago (Curie) (1) (19-1)
(tie) Chicago (DePaul College Prep) (18-3)
4. Chicago (Marist) (19-2)
5. Gurnee (Warren) (16-1)
6. Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep) (19-2)
7. Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (19-1)
8. Palatine (Fremd) (17-2)
9. Evanston (Twp.) (17-3)
(tie) Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (18-2)
Others receiving votes: 11, Winnetka (New Trier) 4. 12, Wilmette (Loyola Academy) 3. 13, Lombard (Glenbard East) 3. 14, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3.
Class 3A
1. East St. Louis (Sr.) (4) (19-2)
2. Kankakee (Sr.) (2) (16-1)
3. Maple Park (Kaneland) (20-0)
4. Centralia (H.S.) (1) (19-1)
(tie) Decatur (MacArthur) (18-1)
6. Chicago (Hyde Park) (15-6)
7. East Peoria (14-2)
8. Morton (15-4)
9. Mt. Vernon (H.S.) (15-3)
(tie) Peoria (H.S.) (14-5)
Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Leo) 8. 12, Lincoln 4. 13, Cary (C.-Grove) 4. 14, Normal (University) 3. 15, Metamora 3. 16, Sycamore (H.S.) 2.
Class 2A
1. Quincy (Notre Dame) (7) (15-0)
2. Teutopolis (16-2)
3. Peoria (Manual) (12-6)
4. Tolono (Unity) (17-2)
5. Staunton (1) (16-1)
6. Nashville (18-2)
7. Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (18-3)
8. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) (12-9)
9. Carterville (19-2)
10. Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (14-6)
Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Clark) 10. 12, St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) 10. 13, Columbia 7. 14, Chicago (Christ the King) 5. 15, Alton (Marquette) 5. 16, Westville 5. 17, Yorkville (Y. Christian) 5. 18, Roxana 3. 19, Kankakee (McNamara) 2. 20, Aurora (A. Christian) 1. 21, Williamsville 1.
Class 1A
1. Lawrenceville (4) (18-1)
2. Goreville (16-1)
3. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (2) (22-0)
4. Tuscola (17-3)
5. Waltonville (18-2)
6. LeRoy (17-1)
7. Woodlawn (17-2)
8. Sparta (17-2)
9. Jacksonville (Routt) (18-3)
10. Bluford (Webber) (16-2)
Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Marshall) 7. 12, South Holland (Unity Christian Academy) 7. 13, Toledo (Cumberland) 3. 14, Altamont 2. 15, Dakota 1. 16, Casey (C.-Westfield) 1.
AP Girls Basketball Polls
Class 4A
1. Benet (4) (19-1)
2. Loyola (21-2)
3. Naperville Central (19-3)
4. Nazareth (18-3)
5. Waubonsie Valley (20-1)
6. Kenwood (18-6)
7. DePaul College Prep (18-4)
8. Mother McAuley (18-4) 7
9. Alton (16-2)
10. Fremd (18-3)
(tie) Marist (19-5)
Others receiving votes: 11, Downers North 3. 12, Maine South 2. 13, Belleville East 1.
Class 3A
1. Morton (2) (18-3)
2. Washington (1) (19-1)
3. Galesburg (1) (19-2)
4. Providence (21-3)
5. Chatham Glenwood (16-2)
6. Quincy Notre Dame (16-4)
7. Dixon (19-2)
8. Peoria Notre Dame (18-4)
9. Marion (14-4)
10. River Forest Trinity (15-7)
Others receiving votes: 11, Kankakee 5. 12, Carbondale 2. 13, Freeport 1. 14, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1.
Class 2
1. Nashville (5) (21-2)
(tie) Breese Central (2) (19-2)
3. Pleasant Plains (17-0)
4. Teutopolis (18-3)
5. Byron (19-2)
6. Effingham (19-2)
7. Paris (17-3)
8. Johnsburg (22-0)
9. West Hancock (19-2)
10. Breese Mater Dei (14-7)
Others receiving votes: 11, Watseka 8. 12, Benton 5. 13, Princeton 5. 14, Pinckneyville 5. 15, Hamilton County 4. 16, Downs Tri-Valley 2. 17, Harrisburg 1. 18, Manteno 1.
Class 1A
1. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2) (19-1)
2. Brownstown/St. Elmo (1) (20-1)
3. Brown County (19-2)
(tie) Mt. Pulaski (1) (19-0)
5. Illini Bluffs (20-2)
6. Cissna Park (16-2)
7. Abingdon (A.-Avon) (16-5)
8. Liberty (18-3)
9. Hope (18-5)
10. Catlin (Salt Fork) (17-3)
Others receiving votes: 11, Heyworth 5. 12, Lanark Eastland 3. 13, Havana 3. 14, Sterling Newman 2.