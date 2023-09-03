Beach volleyball champs: Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss win AVP Bally’s Gold Series Chicago Open

article

Top-seeded Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won the AVP Bally's Gold Series Chicago Open volleyball tournament on Sunday.

The women’s finals was an exact repeat of last year’s Chicago Open, with Kloth and Nuss winning in the third set against third-seeded Canadian Olympians, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, 21-14, 15-21, 15-8.

It was a hot day to compete in Chicago, with the sand at 128 degrees.

In the men's division, Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb won every match this tournament in straight sets.