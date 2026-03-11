Bears' All-Pro Kevin Byard to sign with AFC contender, as Chicago still has defensive needs

The Chicago Bears will be without one of their biggest locker room voices in 2026. That leader has taken his talents to the northeast.

Safety Kevin Byard has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to the NFL Network. That's not the only move that leaves the Bears with a role to fill on defense.

What we know:

Byard signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears before the 2024 season. He was set to be one of the veteran leaders under then-head coach Matt Eberflus, but current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen unlocked his skill set by playing him at free safety.

In his two years with the Bears, Byard recorded 223 tackles, eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was also voted as a team captain in both years.

His stellar play highlighted the leadership he brought. It was a reason why Byard was a player that Bears general manager Ryan Poles named specifically as a player he wanted to bring back.

"I think that Kevin is a special player," Poles said on Jan. 21. "That is a player that we would like to have back. But, again, when you add the other safeties into that mix, and all of the other decisions that we have across the roster, cap restraints, things like that, it will be a challenge. But, that's part of what we do."

Byard's deal is above the two-year average salary the Bears were paying him. But, that one-year contract falls short of what The Athletic projected Byard to earn. They projected a two-year deal worth $25 million for Byard. The one-year deal reunited Byard with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached Byard in Tennessee.

That's not the only move for the Bears, as defensive tackle Chris Williams is reportedly signing with the Falcons. This is a lesser blow to the Bears' defense, as Williams was the fourth defensive tackle on the Bears' depth chart.

But, it creates a need for the Bears' all the same.

What's next:

The Bears do need to fill their second safety position.

Bryant assumes the starting free safety spot. The Bears still need to find a strong safety. Jaquan Brisker occupied that position for the Bears last season, and he's currently a free agent.

It remains to be seen if Brisker capitalizes on his value. It was assumed the Bears could spend on one safety, but not two. The Bryant deal made it likely that both Brisker and Byard did not return in 2026.

However, Brisker has had a history with concussions. That could cause concern for him on the open market, and the more time passes without a deal for Brisker elsewhere, it becomes marginally likely the Bears could bring him back on a team friendly deal. However, The Athletic is projecting Brisker could command a four-year, $42-million contract. He would most likely need to leave money on the table to return to the Bears.

Brisker is well-liked among the Bears' fanbase, and played his best football in the NFC playoffs this past season.