Bears make Jackson NFL’s highest-paid safety

Bears
Associated Press
Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. ( Will Newton/Getty Images )

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.