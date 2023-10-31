Bears acquire Montez Sweat in trade with Commanders: reports

The Chicago Bears are sending a second round pick to the Washington Commanders for standout defensive end Montez Sweat, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport cited sources when he broke the news Tuesday morning.

Sweat has recorded 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games this season with the Commanders. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher out of Mississippi State University is in the last year of his contract.

The Bears are looking to shore up a unit that ranks 30th in passing defense and 28th in scoring defense.

The Bears' next game is Sunday at New Orleans.

Teams have until 3 p.m. to make deals before the NFL trade deadline closes.