Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

By AP NEWS
Published 
Bears
Associated Press
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle canât catch a pass in the end zone in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward at the end of the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribu

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.

The Bears also signed linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

Chicago (2-1) visits the New York Giants this week.