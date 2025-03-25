Bears sign cornerback Nick McCloud to 1-year contract, filling void in Jaylon Jones' departure

The Chicago Bears signed cornerback and special teams contributor Nick McCloud to a one-year contract on Monday.

McCloud has played in 48 games and made 16 starts in four seasons with Cincinnati, the New York Giants and San Francisco. He has one interception and 10 passes defended in his career.

Chicago is set with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson as starting cornerbacks and Kyler Gordon in the nickel slot. McCloud has played on at least 46% of his team's special teams snaps each of the past three seasons. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after playing at North Carolina State and Notre Dame.

McCloud's addition fills the void left by reserve cornerback Jaylon Jones, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

Jones spent the last three seasons with the Bears after earning a spot on the Bears' roster as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss.

In his three years, Jones recorded 85 tackles, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 41 games and five starts. Jones also had an active presence on special teams.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals.