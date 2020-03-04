Beasley scores 24 as Timberwolves beat Bulls 115-108

Malik Beasley scored 24 points and D'Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 115-108 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Naz Reid had his second straight double-double for Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Timberwolves to their second consecutive win. It's the first time they've won both games of a back-to-back this season following Tuesday's 139-134 victory in New Orleans.

Playing without leading scorer Zach LaVine, Chicago welcomed back Lauri Markkanen but couldn't follow up Monday's win against Dallas. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points off the bench.

Chicago built a 13-point lead in the first half before Minnesota's offense got on track in the second half. The Wolves hit five of their first six 3-pointers after halftime to take a 72-64 lead.

Minnesota's season has developed into a continual experiment after the team traded for Beasley, Russell, Juancho Hernangomez and James Johnson at the deadline, and lost Karl-Anthony Towns to a left wrist injury.

The offense has been the building block with the Wolves showing flashes. Minnesota entered the day averaging 121.6 points per game since the trades, the third-highest total in the NBA during that span. The team is 4-7 in that stretch, with wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and at Miami.