Ben Johnson says Chicago Bears starters will play in Friday's preseason finale vs. Kansas City

The Chicago Bears will be giving fans something to watch for this coming Friday in their preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Bears' head coach Ben Johnson said his best players would be taking the field on Friday evening.

What they're saying:

Johnson made an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, hosted by Kay Adams and airing on FanDuel TV and MSG Networks, after Tuesday's training camp practice.

"We'll see how long it is," Johnson told Adams. "We're going to get through a couple days in practice."

This was the case last Sunday when the Bears played Caleb Williams and the first-team offense for two series in the first quarter. Williams took the offense into the end zone on a seven-play, 92-yard drive that ended in a 36-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Olamide Zaccheus.

That wasn't enough for Johnson. He's not alone, either.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Kansas City's starters will also play in Friday's game.

‘‘They’ll start it off, for sure, and then we’ll see how it goes from there,’’ Reid told reporters this week.

With this being the last set of live reps the Bears will get a game situation, Johnson wants to see a continuation of how the first-team offense can play efficiently and actively understands the play calls being sent in.

"We need to go through this," Johnson said.

What's next:

The Chicago Bears wrap up their 2025 preseason schedule on the road Friday, heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.

That game will be broadcast on FOX 32, and is streaming directly to the FOX 32 website and the FOX Local app.