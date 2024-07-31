Expand / Collapse search

Big Ten men's tournament to return to Chicago, with an eventual move out West

By
Published  July 31, 2024 12:25pm CDT
NCAA
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois basketball takes over Boston for March Madness

We’re on the road in Boston for Illinois basketball! Check out the best sights and sounds from Boston ahead of tonight’s Elite 8 matchup between Illinois and UConn.

The Big Ten Conference announced its future sites for its men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Among those moves is a return to Chicago, as well as the continuation of its footprint in the West Coast.

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will return to the United Center in Chicago in 2026. Both men's and women's tournaments will play in Las Vegas; the men play in Vegas in 2028, while the women play in Sin City a year earlier in 2028.

This upcoming season, the Big Ten Conference Tournaments will play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country."

In 2024, Illinois won the men's basketball conference tournament while Iowa won the women's basketball conference tournament. The tournament played in Minneapolis.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

  • March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 3-7, 2027 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
  • March 1-5, 2028 – Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

  • March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 11-15, 2026 – United Center (Chicago)
  • March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
  • March 8-12, 2028 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Related

No. 13 Illinois takes Big Ten title with 93-87 win over Wisconsin
article

No. 13 Illinois takes Big Ten title with 93-87 win over Wisconsin

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 34 points on 15-for-17 shooting from the free-throw line, helping 13th-ranked Illinois past Wisconsin 93-87 in Big Ten tournament championship game on Sunday.