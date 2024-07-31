Big Ten men's tournament to return to Chicago, with an eventual move out West

The Big Ten Conference announced its future sites for its men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Among those moves is a return to Chicago, as well as the continuation of its footprint in the West Coast.

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will return to the United Center in Chicago in 2026. Both men's and women's tournaments will play in Las Vegas; the men play in Vegas in 2028, while the women play in Sin City a year earlier in 2028.

This upcoming season, the Big Ten Conference Tournaments will play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

"We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country."

In 2024, Illinois won the men's basketball conference tournament while Iowa won the women's basketball conference tournament. The tournament played in Minneapolis.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

March 5-9, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 4-8, 2026 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 3-7, 2027 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

March 1-5, 2028 – Little Caesars Arena (Detroit)

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Future Sites:

March 12-16, 2025 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 11-15, 2026 – United Center (Chicago)

March 10-14, 2027 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

March 8-12, 2028 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)