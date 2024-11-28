The biggest 'F' of the season? Grading the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

Can you believe it?

The Chicago Bears found another way to lose a football game in heartbreaking fashion.

Plenty of players made an impact. It was another good day for Caleb Williams, too. But there was one aspect that cost the Bears the game.

Here are our grades from the Bears' Thanksgiving loss, where we hand out one of the worst grades of the season.

Caleb Williams

Yet another game where Caleb Williams showed plenty of grit.

Down 10 points, Williams got the offense into the end zone once and into field goal range to potentially tie the game down three in the final minute.

Williams started slow, but so did the entire offense. He rallied to start the second half and hit Keenan Allen for a touchdown. From there, he had the offense making the plays they needed to make to be in a position to win the game.

Again, you cannot fault the rookie for what happened on Thursday.

He completed 20 of his 39 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. He set multiple rookie records, too.

The Bears' slow offensive start was brutal. But that was a systemic failure.

Williams, for the third game in a row, picked the Bears off the canvas and delivered them to the cusp of success.

The Bears, as we'll get to later here, decided not to take that leap.

Grade: A

Tyrique Stevenson

The much maligned Bears defender made one of the plays of the game on Thursday.

With Jamyhr Gibbs racing to the end zone, Tyrique Stevenson made a play. He put his helmet right on the football and forced a fumble. Gibbs lost it, and the Bears recovered. It was another forced red zone turnover.

Stevenson wasn't great on Thursday, but he didn't need to be.

Rotating with Terell Smith, Stevenson still found a way to impact the game when it mattered most.

Grade: B

Bears coaching decisions

There was no moment worse this season than what happened in Detroit.

The Bears, with a chance, at the very least, to tie the football game and send it to overtime, held on to their timeout as the clock ticked ahead.

This was one of the most egregious decisions of the season. It came on the heels of a sack which put the ball just out of field goal range for Cairo Santos with just over 30 seconds left.

From there, the Bears hurried back to the line and got lined up. The took the snap and Williams evaded immediate pressure.

Time ran out. From having 30 seconds to tie or win the game, to zeroes, the Bears could have had multiple plays. They watched as it became just one play, which was a desperation heave to Rome Odunze as time ran out.

There was a timeout left.

Just like at the end of the Washington game where the Bears could have called timeout to make sure they were set up properly, but the Bears did not take it.

The Bears had a chance to tie it. That chance evaporated like the clock as Matt Eberflus could only look on as the clock read zeroes.

It was a decision that lost the Bears its sixth game in a row.

It was the kind of decision we've seen too many times in a season with so much anticipation and hype.

It was the decision that dropped the Bears to 4-8.

There was a timeout left. It did not have to go that way. But, it did. The Bears found another way to lose in a season where bad decisions have been the common denominator.

Grade: (Insert grade worse than F)