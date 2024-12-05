Beloved White Sox slugger, broadcaster Bill Melton dies at 79

article

Bill Melton, a standout figure in Chicago White Sox history as both a power-hitting third baseman and a longtime broadcaster, died Thursday morning in Phoenix following a brief illness. He was 79.

Nicknamed "Beltin’ Bill," Melton played 10 years in the major leagues, debuting with the White Sox in 1968 and becoming the franchise’s first player to hit 30 home runs in a single season.

He made history again in 1971, leading the American League in home runs—an achievement matched by only one other player in White Sox history. Across 10 MLB seasons with Chicago, California, and Cleveland, Melton hit 160 home runs and drove in 591 runs,.

"Bill Melton enjoyed two tremendous careers with the White Sox," said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "His first came as a celebrated home run king for White Sox teams in the early 1970s, where 'Beltin Bill' brought power to a franchise that played its home games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark…. Bill's second career came as a well-liked and respected pre and postgame television analyst, where on a nightly basis Sox fans saw his passion for the team, win or lose. Bill was a friend to many at the White Sox and around baseball, and his booming voice will be missed."

After his playing days, Melton returned to Chicago as a team ambassador and scout. In 1998, he became a fixture on White Sox broadcasts as a pre- and postgame analyst until his retirement in 2020. He also served as head of the team’s alumni relations, strengthening connections between past and present players.

Melton is survived by his wife, Tess; his son, Billy; his daughter, Jennifer; a grandson; and numerous extended family members.