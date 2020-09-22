Billy Donovan becomes next head coach of Chicago Bulls

article

Billy Donovan, who was most recently the head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach for the Chicago Bulls, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased to welcome Billy and his family to the Chicago Bulls. The success that he has sustained over the course of his coaching career puts him on a different level,” Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. “We feel his ability to help his players reach their potential, both individually and collectively, will mesh well with our roster. Whether as a player or as a coach, he has won everywhere his career has taken him, and we hope that will continue here in Chicago.”

“I want to thank Jerry, Michael, Arturas and Marc for the opportunity to coach the Chicago Bulls. I also want to thank them for the time and effort they put into this hiring process. I’m excited to partner with Arturas as we work together on behalf of this historic franchise,” Billy Donovan said in a statement.

The Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen in August as the new front office began its remake of a team that missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years — — a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”

The Bulls finished 22-43 this season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World.

The move was hardly a surprise. Only Tim Floyd (.205) had a lower winning percentage than Boylen (.317) in franchise history.