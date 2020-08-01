Blackhawks beat Oilers 6-4 in opener of best-of-five series

Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and one assist. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton.

Game 2 is Monday night.

Minnesota's Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem when he did so before the opening playoff game between the Oilers and Blackhawks.

Dumba knelt at center ice while fellow Black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders. Several teams this week stood together during the U.S. and Canadian anthems, with some players locking arms to show solidarity.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS MALCOLM SUBBAN SHOWS SUPPORT FOR BLACK LIVES MATTER BEFORE OILERS GAME

BLACKHAWKS BAN NATIVE AMERICAN HEADDRESSES AT HOME GAMES

Advertisement

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS GOALTENDER COREY CRAWFORD BACK AT PRACTICE AFTER RECOVERING FROM COVID-19