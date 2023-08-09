Blackhawks faithful remember Rocky Wirtz at United Center ceremony

Family, friends, and fans gathered at the United Center Wednesday to remember the legacy of Rocky Wirtz, the late chairman of the Blackhawks.

Wirtz died last month after a brief illness at 70 years old.

Over his 16-year run, he brought the Blackhawks back to relevancy. Starting with winning three Stanley Cups in five years from 2010 to 2015.

Gates opened for fans Wednesday morning at the United Center for the ceremony.

His family and the organization say they will miss him dearly.